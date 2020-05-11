MLB Draft prospect shows off 105-mph fastball

His name is Luke Little, but there is nothing little about him at all. The 19-year-old southpaw is 6-foot-8 -- only five players stood that tall in the Majors last year. (Only Brad Wieck, at 6-foot-9, was taller.) And his fastball? Yeah, he just flashed 105-mph ... during a bullpen.

Don't blink or you might miss this:

Obviously the radar that Little was using is not Statcast, but still, here are all the pitchers who threw 105 in a game last year: 0.

That's right, no one did it. We have to go back to 2018 to find the last pitcher to show off that kind of cannon when Jordan Hicks smacked 105 on the dot against the Phillies on May 20, 2018.

Of course, we shouldn't be all that surprised that Little was able to hit that number. Ranked just outside the Top 150 MLB Draft prospects, Little hails from San Jacinto (Texas) JC -- the same school that produced noted fireballer Roger Clemens. He was also clocked at 102 mph during games -- the highest among all southpaws in the upcoming Draft class -- though he more often sat between 93-96 mph when pitching longer outings.

All of this to say: Batters beware. Little is coming.