Weaver: 'Jitters out of the way' in spring debut

MESA, Ariz. -- Luke Weaver acknowledged that what he was about to say was a well-worn cliché, but really it was true -- the most important thing he had to do in his spring debut Wednesday was get his work in and have his arm feel healthy.

Good results would be a bonus, albeit one that he did not get, as he allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning in the D-backs' 16-3 loss to the A’s at Hohokam Park.

“I’m going to give you the typical ‘felt good, didn’t look good,’” Weaver said. “I left the mound not on my high horse. Obviously got humbled, but just have to take it easy on myself. It’s been a while since I’ve been competitive consistently. The ball was coming out good. I think I saw some good velocity numbers out of the fastball. Threw some good cutters. Threw some good changeups, some swings and misses for some strikeouts against a couple of really good hitters.”

Weaver’s 2019 season essentially came to an end May 26, when he suffered a mild right flexor pronator strain and a mild right UCL sprain in a start against the Giants. He threw two innings during the final week of the season, just to show that he was healthy, but that was it.

“I was just happy to see him start another game,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “I know he had one at the end of last year, but after a healthy offseason, to see him back on the mound and do what he did I thought it was a good day for him. Velocity was there, I know that’ll probably climb a little bit. I think overall he was OK.”

Add that inactivity last year to the offseason and it’s understandable his command was not pinpoint. He walked a pair, but his velocity was good, reaching 95 mph at one point, and he fanned two.

“Just get the jitters out of the way or whatever you want to call it and try and be better,” Weaver said, in looking forward to his next start.