Notes: Weaver finding groove; roster moves

MESA, Ariz. -- Luke Weaver got in three innings of work during a backfield game on Sunday morning at Salt River Fields.

Weaver had not been sharp in two Cactus League starts this year, allowing six runs on four hits in lasting a total of two innings. Sunday, he gave up one run on three hits while striking out five.

“I felt way better, like tremendously better,” Weaver said. “The other games, I felt like my stuff was there, I was still getting some strikeouts, but I was in losing counts. Today I got into some 2-1s but had good fight coming back.”

• D-backs 8, Cubs 1

Weaver threw a lot of curveballs, which he said felt good.

Facing a group of Minor Leaguers that included some of the organization’s top prospects, Weaver’s cut fastball didn’t fare as well with one getting hit for a home run.

Another cutter was smoked back to the mound by last year’s first-round Draft pick, Corbin Carroll. It hit off the palm by the thumb of Weaver’s left (non-throwing) hand. Weaver then slipped on the wet grass when he attempted to pick up the ball.

“Good swing on that,” he said of Carroll. “Tried to go in with a cutter, but it kind of spun a little bit. I almost caught it. It hit my glove. Got me pretty good on the hand. Then I looked like an idiot trying to go get it.”

Ginkel update

D-backs reliever Kevin Ginkel, who has been experiencing some arm fatigue, said that he is scheduled to pitch again Tuesday.

The right-hander experienced an issue the day after his appearance against the Royals last Tuesday night.

“It was kind of barking a couple of days ago,” Ginkel said. “I just needed to get it tended to a little bit. So I’ve been in the training room the past couple of days just trying to get it right, get it back to 100 percent. It’s not a big concern.”

Roster moves

The D-backs continued pairing their roster Sunday with seven moves.

Right-handers Riley Smith and Taylor Widener were optioned to Triple-A Reno.

Left-hander Miguel Aguilar, first baseman Seth Beer, outfielder Ben DeLuzio, right-hander Eduardo Jimenez and first baseman Pavin Smith were reassigned to Minor League camp.

The moves leave the D-backs with 48 players in camp.

Takahashi to WBC

Right-hander Bo Takahashi, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday, has been named to Team Brazil for the World Baseball Classic qualifier, which will take place in Tucson from March 13-18.

Lamb stays hot

Infielder Jake Lamb had a big day at the plate for the second day in a row as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Lamb’s homer came in the third inning against Craig Kimbrel. Lamb was 2-for-16 to start the spring before going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a homer on Saturday.

“I think there’s tempo and rhythm to his swing,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “I think he’s gaining confidence by the game and he’s just in baseball mode right now and I think once he gets into that mindset, he’s a pretty special player.”

Up next

Madison Bumgarner will make his third spring start Monday afternoon when the D-backs play host to the Royals. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. MT, on MLB.TV. Bumgarner, who signed a five-year, $85 million free-agent deal in December, is expected to be the team's Opening Day starter though Lovullo has not made that official yet. Alex Young and Andrew Chafin are also expected to see action against the Royals.