Notes: Moore recovering; Raleigh, Fraley shine

PEORIA, Ariz. -- After banging his head into the knee of Reds shortstop Jose Garcia while stealing second base in Wednesday’s 5-3 victory, Mariners utility man Dylan Moore will likely sit out the next few days as he undergoes concussion testing, according to manager Scott Servais. Moore said he was

PEORIA, Ariz. -- After banging his head into the knee of Reds shortstop Jose Garcia while stealing second base in Wednesday’s 5-3 victory, Mariners utility man Dylan Moore will likely sit out the next few days as he undergoes concussion testing, according to manager Scott Servais.

Moore said he was feeling better Thursday, but the medical staff will be cautious and make sure he’s 100 percent clear before allowing him back on the field.

“I’ve done it before, but that was a tough one,” Moore said. “I felt a little weird, a little slow, not super sharp. We’ll give it a day for sure, just doing the tests and protocol and making sure everything is right before we get back going.”

As for the future?

“They’re telling me to go in feet first now, which is probably smart,” said Moore, who stole 11 bases in 20 attempts last season. “If it’s not slower, then I’ll do it. If I know I have the bag stolen 100 percent, I usually go in feet first. If there’s any doubt, then I go in with my hands.”

Moore was the Mariners’ primary utility man last season as a rookie, and he finds himself in a heated battle this spring with Tim Lopes, Patrick Wisdom and Sam Haggerty for what figures to be the final roster spot.

Moore worked on shortening his swing to improve his contact rate over the offseason and has gone 2-for-5 with a home run so far this spring. Lopes got off to a torrid start offensively, going 5-for-5 with four doubles before going 0-for-3 in Thursday’s 6-5 split-squad loss against the White Sox.

Young bucks power up

Two of the Mariners’ promising prospects launched home runs in Thursday’s game against the White Sox in Glendale, as catcher Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and outfielder Jake Fraley added a solo shot in the game at Camelback Ranch.

Right-handed prospect Ljay Newsome made his first Cactus League start and threw two scoreless innings. The 23-year-old gave up two hits and struck out two.

Short hops

• Infielder Alen Hanson, who had been stuck in the Dominican Republic on a visa issue, became the last Mariner to report to camp as he joined the team and singled in his first at-bat in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Giants in Peoria, Ariz. Hanson, a non-roster invitee on a Minor League deal, is the 71st player in big league camp.

• Top outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a single against the Giants and is 3-for-7 with a double in three games this spring. He has reached base safely in five of his first nine plate appearances.

Up next

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi makes his second start of the spring on Friday when the Mariners travel to Scottsdale, Ariz., to face the D-backs in a 12:10 p.m. PT game at Salt River Fields. Kikuchi allowed four hits and three runs (two earned) in 1 1/3 innings in his spring debut against the Rangers on Sunday, though the Mariners were pleased with his mid-90s velocity.