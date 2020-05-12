Mariners to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 test

SEATTLE -- With Major League Baseball still sidelined, the Mariners are opening up their T-Mobile Park parking garage to be used for free COVID-19 drive-through testing on Wednesday and Thursday. Pre-registration is required for participants, with about 250 vehicles allowed each day of the initial trial run between 10 a.m.

Pre-registration is required for participants, with about 250 vehicles allowed each day of the initial trial run between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT.

Registration can be made online by Seattle area residents at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or by calling (888) 852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

Those seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those eligible will select a testing location and appointment time. Registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete.

When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in until a health-care practitioner comes to the car to administer the test.

Patients remain in their cars throughout the process, which takes just a few minutes using self-administered test kits with nasal swabs, which are less painful and designed to increase safety. This onsite testing is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Test results are expected within about 48 hours.

The program is in partnership with the city of Seattle, QFC and Fred Meyer.

"While we wait for baseball to return to T-Mobile Park, we are proud to have the ballpark continue to serve as a valuable community asset by hosting the drive-through COVID-19 testing through this partnership with the city of Seattle and Kroger," said Trevor Gooby, the Mariners senior vice president of ballpark operations.

"Our vision is to help people live healthier lives, and it has never been more important as we help to expand testing across Washington," said Chris Albi, president of QFC.

The Mariners had previously opened up T-Mobile Park to be used as part of a blood drive with Bloodworks Northwest to help local hospitals maintain their supply during the COVID-19 crisis. That program will continue through May.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.