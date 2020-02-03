Mariners Spring Training FAQs, dates to know

SEATTLE -- A relatively quiet offseason for the Mariners is about to end, as a promising group of youngsters with high hopes and expectations will arrive in Peoria, Ariz., next week to begin Spring Training. Unlike past springs when a host of newly acquired veterans had to introduce themselves to

SEATTLE -- A relatively quiet offseason for the Mariners is about to end, as a promising group of youngsters with high hopes and expectations will arrive in Peoria, Ariz., next week to begin Spring Training.

Unlike past springs when a host of newly acquired veterans had to introduce themselves to each other after intense roster churn by general manager Jerry Dipoto, this year will be more about the opportunity for the club’s maturing core of prospects to introduce themselves to Mariners fans and the baseball world as they get their chance to shine.

Here are the important dates to know and some names to watch:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Wednesday, Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Thursday, Feb. 13

Full squad report date

Monday, Feb. 17

First full-squad workout

Tuesday, Feb. 18

New faces to know

LHP Nestor Cortes Jr., RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Kendall Graveman, RHP Yoshihisa Hirano, LHP Nick Margevicius, RHP Yohan Ramirez, RHP Phillips Valdez, INF Sam Haggerty, INF Patrick Wisdom

Top prospects to know

OF Jarred Kelenic (No. 11 prospect overall per MLB Pipeline), OF Julio Rodriguez (No. 18), RHP Logan Gilbert (No. 38), 1B Evan White (No. 56), OF Kyle Lewis, OF Jake Fraley, RHP Justin Dunn, LHP Justus Sheffield, C Cal Raleigh, RHP Wyatt Mills, LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHP Aaron Delaplane

Where is the facility?

Peoria Sports Complex: 15707 North 83rd Ave., Peoria, Ariz., just off AZ-101 and Bell Road.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, workouts are free to the public and typically run from about 10 a.m. to noon prior to day games, or afternoons prior to night games.

First Cactus League game

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Padres at Peoria Stadium, 12:10 p.m. PT

First TV game

Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Rangers at Peoria Stadium, 12:10 p.m. PT on ROOT Sports

Other notable games

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Angels, 1:10 p.m. PT, to open a stretch of four straight home games at Peoria Stadium with the Padres, Reds and Dodgers to follow from March 11-13.

Last game in Arizona

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, 12:10 p.m. PT

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

No, the Mariners fly back to Seattle following the final game in Arizona and have one day off before beginning the regular season.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

Thursday, March 26, 1:10 p.m. PT vs. Rangers at T-Mobile Park

