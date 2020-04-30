Mariners release May TV/radio replay schedule

SEATTLE -- With Major League Baseball still on hold as the calendar turns to May, Mariners fans can continue tuning in to ROOT Sports and 710 ESPN Seattle each night to see and hear some of the classic games in franchise history. Re-broadcasts of memorable Mariners games will air on

SEATTLE -- With Major League Baseball still on hold as the calendar turns to May, Mariners fans can continue tuning in to ROOT Sports and 710 ESPN Seattle each night to see and hear some of the classic games in franchise history.

Re-broadcasts of memorable Mariners games will air on weekdays at 7 p.m. PT on ROOT Sports and seven days a week at 7 p.m. PT on 710 ESPN Seattle radio. Full schedules are available at mariners.com/classics.

Among the televised classics on ROOT Sports this coming month:

• Friday: Ken Griffey Jr. winning the Home Run Derby for a second straight year in 1999 at Fenway Park

• Monday: Six-pitcher combined no-hitter against the Dodgers in 2012

• Tuesday: Félix Hernández's perfect game against the Rays in 2012

• May 7: Turn Ahead the Clock Night vs. the Royals in 1998

• May 11: Back-to-back home-run game by Griffey Jr. and Sr. in 1990

• May 13: Final game at the Kingdome in 1999

• May 14: First game at Safeco Field in 1999

• May 15: MLB record-tying 116th win in 2001

• May 18: Jay Buhner's first cycle in franchise history in 1993

• May 20: Mike Cameron’s 19th-inning homer to beat Red Sox in 2000

• May 21: Cameron’s four-homer game in 2002

• May 26: Hisashi Iwakuma’s no-hitter in 2015

• May 27: Ichiro Suzuki breaks MLB record for most hits in a season in 2004

• May 29: Ichiro’s final game from Tokyo in 2019

Among the highlighted games on 710 ESPN Seattle radio:

• Sunday: James Paxton’s no-hitter in 2018

• Wednesday: The first game in Mariners history in 1977

• May 7: One-game playoff against the Angels in 1995

• May 14: Griffey Jr.’s 56th home run in 1998

• May 16: Griffey Jr.’s number retired in 2016

• May 22: Hernández hits grand slam off Mets’ Johan Santana in 2008

• May 25: Brian Holman’s near-perfect game in 1990

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.