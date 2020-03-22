MLB Network celebrates White Sox icons

CHICAGO -- Mark Buehrle and Ken "Hawk" Harrelson will be joined together on Monday via MLB Network programming, which only seems fitting, considering the bond they formed over the years with the White Sox. To mark Buehrle’s 41st birthday on March 23, MLB Network will air his perfect game at

CHICAGO -- Mark Buehrle and Ken "Hawk" Harrelson will be joined together on Monday via MLB Network programming, which only seems fitting, considering the bond they formed over the years with the White Sox.

To mark Buehrle’s 41st birthday on March 23, MLB Network will air his perfect game at noon, 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. CT. And at 2 p.m. CT, MLB Network will air “Hawk: The Colorful Life of Ken Harrelson,” which provides a detailed look at the White Sox broadcasting icon's life and career.

Buehrle was one of the most productive players on the White Sox and a true fan favorite for the 12 years he pitched on the South Side. Harrelson, who is the 2020 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award and was the television voice of the White Sox for 33 years, always spoke of Buehrle as one of his favorite players to watch.

The perfect game took place on July 23, 2009, at home against the Rays. It included Dewayne Wise’s spectacular home run-stealing catch against Gabe Kapler leading off the ninth, followed by one of Harrelson’s most memorable calls on Jason Bartlett’s ground ball to shortstop Alexei Ramirez for the 27th out.

“Alexei?!!!” Harrelson said, as he waited for Ramirez to make the throw to first baseman Josh Fields. “Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! History!”

Both Buehrle and Harrelson reminisced about the perfect game during the 10-year anniversary of the effort in 2019.

“Of the thousands of games I’ve had the honor to call, and the big accomplishments of individual players, that was the greatest I’ve ever experienced,” Harrelson said. “I texted my wife and said, ‘Honey, Mark Buehrle has a perfect game and I think he’s going to get it.’ The catch by Wise, under the circumstances, that was the greatest catch I’ve ever seen.”

“I can’t believe that happened to me,” Buehrle added. “I’m not a guy who should be throwing perfect games, with not striking guys out, not hard throwing. Just same thing with the no-hitter (2007 at home vs. Rangers). I said I would never throw a perfect game, or a no-hitter, and I ended up doing both of them. So, it was, ‘No way. That just didn’t happen.’”

