Broadcaster orders churro ... while calling game

We, as a society, take baseball extremely seriously. But sometimes, we have to sit back and realize that this is just a very silly, very formally dressed game. Padres announcer Mark Grant realized that when the delicious, sweet scent of churros reached his nose during Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Rather than waiting for a commercial, or even muting his microphone, Grant simply poked his head outside the booth and called down to the churro vendor. Because life is good, but it can always be improved with the addition of fried dough topped with cinnamon sugar.

After Grant left a healthy tip (remember everyone: Tip your servers), the vendor gave a little dance and exclaimed, "Super tipper!" But we all know the truth: This is the dance our mouths and our bodies do once we eat a churro.

Just imagine how much better the world would be if we stopped taking everything so seriously and introduced a little sweetness into our lives. Wars could end, meetings wouldn't be nearly so deadly and we would all just be a little happier if we started eating churros and dancing our way through life. This is the world I want to live in, and Mark Grant and this vendor just showed us the way.

