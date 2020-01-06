Marlins get catcher from Halos for Keller

MIAMI -- Marlins executives often say, “You can never have too much pitching.” In many ways, the same can be said about catching depth. On Monday, the Marlins announced they acquired catching prospect José Estrada from the Angels for reliever Kyle Keller, who was designated for assignment on Dec. 20.

A native of Venezuela, Estrada appeared in 43 games for the Angels’ Rookie league affiliate in 2019, batting .247/.335/.305. Estrada logged 273 1/3 innings behind the plate last year, throwing out 18 of 61 runners attempting to steal. A right-handed hitter, he also played 22 innings at second base.

New Marlins catching coach Eddy Rodríguez was the Angels’ Minor League catching coordinator last year, so he has familiarity with Estrada, a 19-year-old who will provide lower-level Minor League depth.

Keller, 26, made 10 relief appearances and threw 10 2/3 innings with a 3.38 ERA for the Marlins late in the season. The right-hander struck out 11 and walked eight.

An 18th-round pick from Southeastern Louisiana in 2015, Keller spent a majority of the season at Triple-A New Orleans, as well as throwing three innings at Double-A Jacksonville. Combined, he went 2-3 with a 4.26 ERA, 77 strikeouts and 21 walks in 57 innings in the Minors last year.

Keller was designated for assignment on Dec. 20 to create a 40-man roster spot.