Opening Day festivities, ticket offer announced

JUPITER, Fla. -- With Opening Day exactly three weeks away, the Marlins on Thursday unveiled some details for when the regular season begins on March 26 against the Phillies at Marlins Park.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the 4:10 p.m. ET scheduled start. Opening Day festivities will get underway at 1:30 p.m. on the West Plaza, when the perimeter gates open.

All fans will be able to enter the ballpark beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

The Marlins on Thursday also launched a special 305 Offer ticket deal, exclusively for today (March 5). Fans who purchase today’s flash offer will receive Baseline Reserved seats for Opening Day and an additional game -- Friday, April 10 vs. the Braves -- for $35. This is more than a $40 savings as well as double points for Home Run Rewards card holders.

For more details on the 305 Offer, visit Marlins.com/305offer.

Here are some other details for the March 26 Opening Day:

• On-field Opening Day ceremonies will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

• The first 25,000 fans will receive a Rally Towel presented by Ocean Bank, and a Marlins 2020 magnetic schedule, presented by UHealth.

• Fans are invited to the postgame grand opening of the new Biscayne Bay Brew Hall, which will feature live music and a signature Miami Marlins beer.

