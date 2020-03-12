Marlins season delayed: What we know so far

JUPITER, Fla. -- Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that Spring Training has been suspended and that the start of the 2020 regular season will be delayed for at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. • Opening Day delayed at least 2 weeks;

JUPITER, Fla. -- Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that Spring Training has been suspended and that the start of the 2020 regular season will be delayed for at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

• Opening Day delayed at least 2 weeks; Spring Training games cancelled

The Marlins were scheduled to host the Phillies on Opening Day two weeks from Thursday, on March 26.

"We support the Commissioner's decision to suspend Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season at least two weeks," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter wrote in a statement. "This is an unprecedented time and this is certainly an unprecedented decision that was made in the best interest of the players, fans and communities across the country. We urge everyone to continue to exercise the preventive measures set forth by the CDC and stay informed regarding the latest developments on this virus. The Marlins will make additional announcements, including those regarding ticket information, as details become available."

A statement from Marlins CEO, Derek Jeter: pic.twitter.com/qN6kcQnNBi — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 12, 2020

Below, MLB.com breaks down what we know so far:

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release issued by Major League Baseball, MLB and the teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time, and it will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of the regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

Where will the players go?

According to Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill, there was a team meeting following Thursday's game to convey information to the players. They will be given Friday off to regroup as the front office decides how to proceed. Players will be notified via a text chain when an update is available.

I have tickets to the home opener, what does this mean for me?

The Marlins will make announcements regarding ticket information as details become available, according to Jeter's statement.

How might this affect my team once play resumes?

A couple of players who have missed substantial action during Spring Training will have more time to rehab before play resumes. Catcher Jorge Alfaro (right oblique) hasn't played since Feb. 25, but he has been working with his mitt and taking batting practice. He was scheduled for live batting practice on Friday. Late-inning reliever Ryne Stanek (lower back stiffness) is on a program for his back, but he has not yet started throwing.

What are they saying?

"We're seeing as we go. It's just a matter of how you're approaching every day and how you do whatever you need to do to be safe. Keep washing your hands. Keep being cautious of what's going on." --Miguel Rojas, before Thursday's game

"We know we're going to have time, and how do we ramp it back up? What do we do? That's something that we talk about. What's the best way? How do we get there? How do we get to this point again, where you feel like you're getting close to being ready? We haven't really sat down and talked about it. Obviously, this is an unprecedented situation. It's better to get together and think about it and talk about it before we start trying to make decisions, [rather] than me talking [now] about what we might do." --Marlins manager Don Mattingly

Don Mattingly addresses what’s next after #MLB cancels spring and reflects on Opening Day postponement (last happened in 1995). #Marlins pic.twitter.com/6cQDjuqr7n — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) March 12, 2020

"I think everybody's just being mindful of what's going on with Spring Training games being canceled now. ... A lot of this stuff we will tighten up as we get more information. Just the overall safety of our players, our staff, our scouts, everybody is paramount. We just want to be mindful of that." --Hill

Christina De Nicola is a reporter and game producer for MLB.com based in Miami. Follow her on Twitter @CDeNicola13.