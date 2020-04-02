Marlins create relief fund to feed those in need

MIAMI -- The Marlins are pitching in to help provide food for South Florida residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the Miami Marlins Foundation announced the launch of the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund. The foundation made an initial investment of $100,000 to make a Marlins Impact in

MIAMI -- The Marlins are pitching in to help provide food for South Florida residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the Miami Marlins Foundation announced the launch of the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund.

The foundation made an initial investment of $100,000 to make a Marlins Impact in addressing urgent food security issues across South Florida due to COVID-19.

Additionally, Florida Blue, a partner of the Marlins, made a $50,000 contribution, bringing Home Plate Meals Relief Fund's total to $150,000.

• What fans need to know about coronavirus

"With this rapidly evolving situation, we are dedicated to serving our community during these unprecedented times," Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter said in a statement. "We wanted to provide direct support to our local community by addressing food security and help deliver proper nutrition to South Florida households. We are thankful for a partner like Florida Blue for seeing the value in our Foundation’s program and joining our effort to contribute to the many families who experience this challenge on a regular basis and have been additionally impacted by COVID-19."

The Miami Marlins Foundation is partnering with Feeding South Florida in launching a weekly drive-thru food distribution throughout April. As part of the food distributions, approximately 200,000 meals will be provided to local families at a select Miami-Dade County public school in Liberty City and Little Havana. Additional relief efforts sponsored by the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund will be scheduled throughout the coming weeks.

Thursday's announcement continues the Marlins' efforts during this worldwide crisis. The organization has already followed through with a $1 million contribution to assist gameday staff with the disruption in their wages due to COVID-19.

Additionally, last week, the Miami Marlins and Miami Marlins Foundation launched Billy's Activity Zone -- Marlins.com/HomeFun -- providing fun, engaging and educational at-home activities for the entire family.

"Individuals, families, children and seniors are facing tremendous and immediate economic, health and safety issues because of the COVID-19 public health crisis," Florida Blue market president Penny Shaffer said. "Florida Blue is proud to support communities and efforts across the state during this pandemic, and to work with the Marlins Foundation to ensure our neighbors in need do not go hungry."

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.