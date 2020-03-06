Top prospect Sanchez among 10 Marlins cuts

JUPITER, Fla. -- The Marlins made their first transactions of the spring Friday, trimming their Major League camp roster by 10.

Headlining the moves were some of the club's top prospects, including right-handers Sixto Sanchez (ranked as the Marlins' No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline) and Jorge Guzman (No. 19), who were optioned to Triple-A Wichita.

In addition, right-handers Edward Cabrera (No. 5) and Jordan Holloway (No. 20) were optioned to Double-A Jacksonville. Another right-handed pitcher, Humberto Mejia (No. 23), was optioned to Class A Jupiter.

Left-handed pitchers Daniel Castano, Braxton Garrett (No. 6) and Trevor Rogers (No. 8), along with catcher BJ Lopez and outfielder Victor Victor Mesa (No. 26), were reassigned to Minor League camp.