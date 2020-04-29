Marlins extend local food distribution program

MIAMI -- The Marlins’ food distribution initiative to assist families in need will continue twice a week at Marlins Park through May. The club announced on Wednesday that beginning Tuesday, a weekly drive thru-only food distribution will take place at the Humana Lot (1390 NW 5th St., Miami, Fla., 33125)

MIAMI -- The Marlins’ food distribution initiative to assist families in need will continue twice a week at Marlins Park through May.

The club announced on Wednesday that beginning Tuesday, a weekly drive thru-only food distribution will take place at the Humana Lot (1390 NW 5th St., Miami, Fla., 33125) at Marlins Park each Tuesday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

This is the second weekly drive-thru food distribution hosted by the Miami Marlins Foundation’s Home Plate Meals Relief Fund.

As part of the initiative, in partnership with DeliverLean, approximately 500 families will receive fresh meals and/or nonperishable items at each distribution. The queue will open at 12:30 p.m. and recipients must enter the lot by heading east on NW 7th Street and then south on NW 14th Avenue.

“We continue to take an active role in our community during these unprecedented times and are thankful to our partners, DeliverLean and Farm Share, for helping us provide these Marlins Park drive-thru distributions for our neighbors,” said Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, the executive director of the Miami Marlins Foundation.

“DeliverLean, along with our charitable organization, DeliverLean Cares, is committed to continuing to help the Miami-Dade and South Florida community,” said Scott Harris, DeliverLean founder and CEO. “We’re excited to partner with the Miami Marlins to expand our reach and our capability to do good in the community.”

The Miami Marlins and the Miami Marlins Foundation have taken active roles in the South Florida community over the past month, providing assistance during these unprecedented times. Please visit Marlins.com/ReliefFund to see the Marlins Impact being made across South Florida or to donate to the Relief Fund to respond to the immediate needs of our community.

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.