Marlins' epic G7 win in 1997 WS to air Tuesday

At the stroke of midnight, Edgar Renteria slapped a soft single to center that woke up the baseball world, crowning the Florida Marlins as 1997 World Series champions. Renteria’s clutch hit tipped off reliever Charles Nagy’s glove and dribbled into the outfield, as Craig Counsell leapt onto home plate, giving

At the stroke of midnight, Edgar Renteria slapped a soft single to center that woke up the baseball world, crowning the Florida Marlins as 1997 World Series champions.

Renteria’s clutch hit tipped off reliever Charles Nagy’s glove and dribbled into the outfield, as Craig Counsell leapt onto home plate, giving the Marlins a 3-2 Game 7 victory over the Indians in 11 innings.

MLB Network is airing “MLB’s 20 Greatest Games” starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and Renteria’s walk-off single is featured as the No. 13 selection. Game 7 of the 1997 World Series will air at 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The classic was played on Oct. 26, 1997, and it lasted four hours and 10 minutes, finishing exactly at midnight.

Manager Jim Leyland, who celebrated his lone World Series title in his decorated career, directed the Marlins to World Series championship status in just the franchise’s fifth season.

Renteria, then 21, became a fitting hero for a young franchise that came of age. The Marlins were the first MLB Wild Card team to reach the World Series, and at the time, they ascended into champions faster than any other expansion club in history. The Marlins held that distinction until the D-backs won it all in their fourth season in 2011.

“Edgar and I played A ball together," recalled former All-Star catcher Charles Johnson at a 20-year anniversary reunion in 2017. "He was a really young kid playing shortstop. To see him get that big hit in the World Series was tremendous."

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.