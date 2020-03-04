These Marlins have impressed the most in camp

JUPITER, Fla. -- "Let the kids play" has been a theme for the Marlins this Spring Training, and halfway through camp, many of the organization’s top prospects are making a case to reach the big leagues at some point in 2020. The Marlins spent the past few seasons stockpiling their

JUPITER, Fla. -- "Let the kids play" has been a theme for the Marlins this Spring Training, and halfway through camp, many of the organization’s top prospects are making a case to reach the big leagues at some point in 2020.

The Marlins spent the past few seasons stockpiling their farm system, and the upper levels are now filled with waves of talent that have many in the industry believing the future is bright in Miami.

A long list of young talent has already stood out in Spring Training, and MLB.com polled a handful of Marlins to break down which players have impressed the most in camp.

Jazz Chisholm , SS, Marlins’ No. 3 prospect

The left-handed-hitting shortstop was acquired from the D-backs last July for right-hander Zac Gallen. Chisholm projects as the shortstop of the future. Already on the 40-man roster, the 22-year-old spent last year at Double-A Jackson, then Double-A Jacksonville after the trade. He combined to belt 21 home runs and hit .220 (.284 after the trade). Cutting down on strikeouts may determine if he reaches the big leagues as soon as this year.

“The way he has been playing the game, and the joy that he plays with is contagious and refreshing,” shortstop Miguel Rojas said. “It’s refreshing, and that pushes you to get better.”

“Jazz is another guy,” third baseman Brian Anderson said. “His tools explode off the page. It’s just a matter of getting him in the strike zone.”

Edward Cabrera , RHP, Marlins’ No. 5 prospect

After posting a 2.02 ERA in 11 starts and 58 innings at Class A Advanced Jupiter last year, Cabrera went 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in eight starts at Jacksonville. The 21-year-old had his fastball touch 100 mph in his last Grapefruit League appearance, and his changeup was 92-94 mph, which is faster than many pitchers’ fastball. Cabrera likely will start off at Triple-A Wichita, but he could make a quick jump to the big leagues if his fastball command is on point.

“Pitching-wise, I’ve had the chance to play catch and hang out with Cabrera a few times,” Marlins right-hander Pablo López said. “He’s a great kid, and he’s always in a good mood. When he’s on the mound, he means business. He’s doing his job. He’s been doing a great job going about his routine, and the way he prepares. He’s a pretty fun guy to be around, too.”

“On the pitching side, you watch Cabrera throwing 100 with ease,” left fielder Corey Dickerson said. “It’s pretty special.”

Jerar Encarnacion , RF, Marlins’ No. 15 prospect

At two Class A levels last year, Encarnacion hit 16 home runs and added 71 RBIs while batting .276. The 22-year-old impressed in the Arizona Fall League, and he belted the game-changing grand slam in the championship game, which was won by his Salt River Rafters club. Encarnacion will likely start off at Jacksonville. He’s not on the 40-man roster yet, but he is progressing quickly toward the big leagues.

“For me, Encarnacion is impressive,” Rojas said. “With his power, he can be a middle-of-the-lineup guy.”

“Encarnacion’s arm also is impressive,” Dickerson said.

Pablo López , RHP, projected No. 3 starter

A right shoulder strain limited López to 21 starts last year, and he was hindered by a similar shoulder issue in September 2018. López has looked good in Spring Training, and he projects to be in the middle of the rotation, which has yet to be announced.

“There’s a lot of young pitchers around here with a lot of talent,” catcher Jorge Alfaro said. “Pablo López, he spent the whole year with us last year. We can see that the whole offseason he was working on some things. I’ve had a chance to catch his bullpens. You can see the mindset. You can see the stuff is getting better. It’s awesome to know that you have a lot of talent, and they’re going to go out and give 100% to compete.”

JJ Bleday , OF, Marlins’ No. 2 prospect

The fourth overall pick in the 2019 Draft, Bleday helped lead Vanderbilt to a national championship a year ago. The left-handed-hitting outfielder led NCAA Division 1 with 27 home runs. After signing, Bleday played in 38 games at Jupiter, where he hit .257 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. Bleday probably will start off at Jupiter again, but he could begin at Jacksonville. He has impressed with his approach and professionalism in his first big league Spring Training.

“We’ve got a lot of good young talent,” Anderson said. “A name that jumps out is JJ. He’s really good with his work. He’s really professional about the way he goes about things. He’s a quiet kid, and he’s smart.”