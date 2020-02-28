Getting to know Marlins prospect JJ Bleday

JUPITER, Fla. -- Eight months after being selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, JJ Bleday finds himself in big league camp with the Marlins. Ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, the 22-year-old outfielder dished on his daily routine and

JUPITER, Fla. -- Eight months after being selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, JJ Bleday finds himself in big league camp with the Marlins.

Ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, the 22-year-old outfielder dished on his daily routine and mindset during Spring Training to MLB.com:

Reporting for duty

"I was definitely nervous. I was definitely excited, though, but at the end of the day, once I got out there, it's the same game, same baseball. Obviously, these guys have way more experience than I do, but same game. Just got to go out there and have fun."

Rise and shine

"I usually wake up around 6:05-6:15ish. It honestly depends on the report day. Each day's different. I'd say 6:05-6:15. I like getting up early. I like getting here, getting my body warmed up, hitting in the cage, doing some early work and having a good, relaxed breakfast -- that way I don't have to rush anywhere."

Fuel for the day

"No meat. I go no meat in the mornings, and then I'll eat meat [for] lunch and dinner. For me, it's just having veggies, and I'll still have some animal stuff like eggs, but mainly staying away from that. Hash browns and a bunch of fruit. Pretty simple. I tried veganism in the offseason and it didn't last more than a week."

Let the games begin

"I called [my parents] to let them know what was going on. They were pumped up. Brother was pumped up. They were just ready to watch. It feels great. It's one thing to train and get prepared, but it's another to get in a game and compete against another opponent and finally put yourself to the test and get ready for the season. It really hit me once we got out here after Captain's Camp and started putting these uniforms on. It's real. It's fun now."

Pro mode

"Challenges, so far, have honestly been making sure you're engaged from the very first pitch. [Class A Advanced] was tough, because -- I don't want to make any excuses -- but there's a lot of weather delays, so you're constantly up and down, up and down, and it's getting in that mental state to where you're ready to go first pitch. And some days it's easier to have than others. I'd say that's been the biggest challenge, and I've been able to learn from that and develop that mindset going into the game. To me, that's huge.

"Getting my feet wet last year was big and set myself up for this year, because one, I was at [Class A Advanced Jupiter], and two, I had an idea of, 'Guys are throwing harder, they're attacking me this way, I'm more exposed in this area that I need to get better on.' That set me up really well for focusing on and training on those things the past four months of the offseason. And, now that I'm up here and I went to Captain's Camp, which is great, got to meet some more people and develop more leadership and see the foundation of the Marlins. That, right there, is what sets you up for the year, and it's only going to prepare you and create more successful opportunities for that."

Time to unwind

"I'm staying at the team hotel. I did stay with a host family last year when I came down to pro ball. Enjoyed it, loved it, may be doing that again soon. Right now, I just want to spend Spring Training with my boys and hang out, keep it low key. I room with Kameron Misner actually, the second pick for the Marlins [last year]."

"It's just going to the pool at night and chilling in the hot tub or going out to dinner or something like that. Pretty simple, normal stuff."

What's in the queue?

"I like to get off my feet. Netflix and chill, I'll tell you that. Recovery is huge for me. That keeps my mind sane, that keeps me physically fit and fine. I'd say I like to get off my feet as much as I can.

"When I was here for hitters' camp early in the year, it was the Aaron Hernandez documentary, which was really good. Right now, it's 'Black Mirror.' Good show. They're all different. I'm just cracking them one at a time. I watched 'Crocodile.' I'm jumping around. 'Playtest' is my favorite, where he's in the haunted house.

"I haven't seen 'GLOW.' I've seen 'American Horror Story.' And if I'm going real chick-flicky, probably 'Riverdale' or something like that. That's like college days right there."

Counting sheep

"It depends on the schedule tomorrow. Usually around 10 [p.m.], I'm in bed and probably knocked out by 10:30. I'll probably hit the hay around 10. Make sure I get my full Zs. If not, make sure I do on the bus."

Christina De Nicola is a reporter and game producer for MLB.com based in Miami. Follow her on Twitter @CDeNicola13.