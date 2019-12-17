Marlins' top defensive plays of the decade
The Marlins had their ups and downs in the 2010s, but one thing remained constant: impressive defense. There was no shortage of gems, thanks to the efforts of Gold Glove Award winners Dee Gordon, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Mark Buehrle. Then there was the human highlight reel, Adeiny Hechavarría.
The Marlins had their ups and downs in the 2010s, but one thing remained constant: impressive defense. There was no shortage of gems, thanks to the efforts of Gold Glove Award winners
1. Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man
Date: July 16, 2017
Move over, Peter Parker. During his Gold Glove Award-winning season, Ozuna scaled the left-field wall in front of the Clevelander to rob former teammate Enrique Hernández of a home run. The previous offseason, ownership lowered the wall's height in the hope that it would lead to jaw-dropping catches. Mission accomplished.
2. 'La pantera' strikes
Date: Aug. 23, 2014
Hechavarría may not have won a Gold Glove Award during his time in South Florida, but he easily owns the most highight-reel defensive plays by a Marlin this decade. The athletic shortstop flashed the leather from 2013-17, even coining the phrase "uuff" when a gem warranted it. We'll showcase this diving catch in shallow center because of the situation: runners at the corners and two outs in a tie game at Coors Field. Let's go to the 13th, shall we?
3. All that glitters is gold
Date: June 24, 2015
Try choosing one highlight from Gordon's Gold Glove Award-winning campaign in 2015, I dare you. Gordon's first season in Miami also notched him an All-Star selection and batting title. But his defense arguably shined brightest. Look no further than this robbery of Jon Jay, as "Air Gordon," who had been dunking on teammates during postgame interviews on the field, did his best Michael Jordan impression. If that's not your cup of tea, how about plays where Gordon showed his crazy range at second base?
4. Revenge is a dish best served cold
Date: April 19, 2017
When the Royals visited in 2016, Jarrod Dyson robbed Yelich of a homer to straightaway center with one of the best catches of the season. Fast forward nearly eight months. Dyson, then with the host Mariners, sent a liner to center that Yelich -- a Gold Glove Award winner in left field in '14 -- raced after. He faceplanted into the wall and trapped the ball with his body. The caveat? Edinson Vólquez was on the mound for both plays. Later in the year, Yelich would rob a homer with the heel of his glove.
5. More than just a slugger
Date: Aug. 2, 2017
6. Look what I found
Date: April 3, 2018
No doubt eager to please his new organization, rookie
7. Monkey see, monkey do
Date: Sept. 24, 2015
Before becoming Hechavarría's successor at shortstop and the monkey-masked bearer of postgame pies,
8. Cat-like reflexes
Date: Aug. 24, 2013
Comebackers aren't a rarity in baseball. Neither are snazzy snares by pitchers simply putting a glove out. What makes this catch so memorable is the exchange between rookie José Fernández and All-Star Troy Tulowitzki, who stared at the phenom in disbelief. "Did you catch that?" "Yes, yes I did." And that is the genesis of a viral GIF.
9. Age is just a number
Date: July 29, 2016
10. Cannon for an arm
Date: Aug. 14, 2019
This is more of an appreciation post for
Honorable mention
On June 20, 2014, Ozuna recorded the rare game-ending double play with an outfield assist on a throw to home. This also made our top 10 Marlins games of the decade.
Christina De Nicola is a reporter and game producer for MLB.com based in Miami. Follow her on Twitter @CDeNicola13.