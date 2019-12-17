Marlins' top defensive plays of the decade

The Marlins had their ups and downs in the 2010s, but one thing remained constant: impressive defense. There was no shortage of gems, thanks to the efforts of Gold Glove Award winners Dee Gordon, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Mark Buehrle. Then there was the human highlight reel, Adeiny Hechavarría.

The Marlins had their ups and downs in the 2010s, but one thing remained constant: impressive defense. There was no shortage of gems, thanks to the efforts of Gold Glove Award winners Dee Gordon , Marcell Ozuna , Christian Yelich and Mark Buehrle . Then there was the human highlight reel, Adeiny Hechavarría. It was hard to pare down the Marlins' top 10 defensive plays of the decade, so expect a few players to receive kudos for their greatest hits -- so to speak.

1. Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man

Date: July 16, 2017

Move over, Peter Parker. During his Gold Glove Award-winning season, Ozuna scaled the left-field wall in front of the Clevelander to rob former teammate Enrique Hernández of a home run. The previous offseason, ownership lowered the wall's height in the hope that it would lead to jaw-dropping catches. Mission accomplished.

2. 'La pantera' strikes

Date: Aug. 23, 2014

Hechavarría may not have won a Gold Glove Award during his time in South Florida, but he easily owns the most highight-reel defensive plays by a Marlin this decade. The athletic shortstop flashed the leather from 2013-17, even coining the phrase "uuff" when a gem warranted it. We'll showcase this diving catch in shallow center because of the situation: runners at the corners and two outs in a tie game at Coors Field. Let's go to the 13th, shall we?

3. All that glitters is gold

Date: June 24, 2015

Try choosing one highlight from Gordon's Gold Glove Award-winning campaign in 2015, I dare you. Gordon's first season in Miami also notched him an All-Star selection and batting title. But his defense arguably shined brightest. Look no further than this robbery of Jon Jay, as "Air Gordon," who had been dunking on teammates during postgame interviews on the field, did his best Michael Jordan impression. If that's not your cup of tea, how about plays where Gordon showed his crazy range at second base?

4. Revenge is a dish best served cold

Date: April 19, 2017

When the Royals visited in 2016, Jarrod Dyson robbed Yelich of a homer to straightaway center with one of the best catches of the season. Fast forward nearly eight months. Dyson, then with the host Mariners, sent a liner to center that Yelich -- a Gold Glove Award winner in left field in '14 -- raced after. He faceplanted into the wall and trapped the ball with his body. The caveat? Edinson Vólquez was on the mound for both plays. Later in the year, Yelich would rob a homer with the heel of his glove.

5. More than just a slugger

Date: Aug. 2, 2017

Giancarlo Stanton might be one of the most-feared hitters in the game, but he took pride in his defense during his eight seasons with the Marlins. Don't believe me? Twenty-year-old Mike, for example, made diving catches in the right-center-field gap at Sun Life Stadium. Twenty-four-year-old Giancarlo ranged to the warning track to rob extra bases at Marlins Park on a regular basis. Perhaps the most dramatic gem came when Stanton -- a three-sport athlete in high school -- showed off his hops by robbing Brian Goodwin of a homer to secure the victory.

6. Look what I found

Date: April 3, 2018

No doubt eager to please his new organization, rookie Lewis Brinson flashed the leather during the first week of his tenure with the hometown Marlins. The center fielder executed a perfectly timed jump to rob eventual American League MVP Award winner Mookie Betts of an extra-innings homer. Brinson stared into his glove and threw the ball back into the infield, flashing the "Wakanda Forever" salute soon after.

7. Monkey see, monkey do

Date: Sept. 24, 2015

Before becoming Hechavarría's successor at shortstop and the monkey-masked bearer of postgame pies, Miguel Rojas just wanted to emulate Gordon. One night, Gordon made an over-the-shoulder catch in the 11th to preserve a tie. The following evening, with the stakes a bit higher -- the Marlins were clinging to a 1-0 lead with a runner at first and two outs -- Rojas strayed into left field in front of Yelich and reached for the ball with both hands to secure the win.

8. Cat-like reflexes

Date: Aug. 24, 2013

Comebackers aren't a rarity in baseball. Neither are snazzy snares by pitchers simply putting a glove out. What makes this catch so memorable is the exchange between rookie José Fernández and All-Star Troy Tulowitzki, who stared at the phenom in disbelief. "Did you catch that?" "Yes, yes I did." And that is the genesis of a viral GIF.

9. Age is just a number

Date: July 29, 2016

Ichiro Suzuki might have joined the Marlins in his early 40s, but he certainly covered ground in the outfield much like he did during his younger days as a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner. There's no doubt he would've been a Statcast darling during his prime. A sprightly Ichiro turned back the clock on many occasions, particularly with this double play from left field. Kolten Wong, an above-average runner, had no chance.

10. Cannon for an arm

Date: Aug. 14, 2019

This is more of an appreciation post for Brian Anderson , who has shown off his defensive chops at third base and right field since his callup in 2017. What sets Anderson apart, however, is his lethal right arm. It's not often you pencil in a 92-mph throw on a 9-5 forceout at second base. May I interest you in this assist, which involved Justin Turner trying to go first to third and concluded with a stunned Dodgers dugout?

Honorable mention

On June 20, 2014, Ozuna recorded the rare game-ending double play with an outfield assist on a throw to home. This also made our top 10 Marlins games of the decade.

