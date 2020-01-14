Marlins get OF prospect, send Dean to Cards

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have acquired right-handed-hitting outfielder Austin Dean from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Minor League outfielder Diowill Burgos. Dean, 26, has appeared in 98 career games with the Marlins, batting .223 with 10 HR’s and 35 RBI. He slugged .404 with 14

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have acquired right-handed-hitting outfielder Austin Dean from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Minor League outfielder Diowill Burgos.

Dean, 26, has appeared in 98 career games with the Marlins, batting .223 with 10 HR’s and 35 RBI. He slugged .404 with 14 doubles and six home runs among his 40 hits in 64 big league games last season, and in 73 games with triple-A New Orleans, batted .337 with a 1.036 OPS while hitting a career-high 18 home runs.

Dean, a native of Spring, Texas, was the Marlins 4th round selection in the 2012 amateur draft. The 6-0, 212-pound Dean was named the Marlins Minor League Player of the Year in 2018 after batting .345 with 12 HR’s, 68 RBI and a .511 slugging pct. between New Orleans (AAA) and Jacksonville (AA).

Dean, who owns a career .286 batting mark with 65 HR and 377 RBI in 723 minor league games, was an All-Star in 2016 (Jacksonville-AA), 2015 (Jupiter-A) and 2014 (Greensboro-A).

Burgos, 18, was signed by the Cardinals as an international free agent in September of 2017 out of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic and appeared in 58 games last season between the Dominican Summer League and the Gulf Coast League.

Dean will be added to the Cardinals 40-man Major League roster which now stands at 39 players.