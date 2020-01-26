Sharp, Yamamoto pay visit to Miracle League

Members of the Miracle League of Miami-Dade County got a special visit Saturday from Marlins pitchers Sterling Sharp and Jordan Yamamoto. The Marlins’ duo was on hand along with other members of the franchise to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and celebrate the opening night of the 2020 Miracle

The Marlins’ duo was on hand along with other members of the franchise to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and celebrate the opening night of the 2020 Miracle League calendar. The appearance continued a proud tradition for the Marlins, who helped to fund construction of the Miracle League of Miami-Dade Ballpark at Tamiami Park in 2016 and have continued to support the organization ever since.

“It’s fun to come out here, give some high fives, see these kids laugh and run around the field,” Yamamoto said. “It gives me a warm feeling inside.”

Had a great time kicking off the season for @MiracleLeagueFL with @DatDude_Ster42 and the @Marlins ! Always a fun time seeing the smile on their faces!! pic.twitter.com/KVRnC6q1TW — Jordan Yamamoto (@jyamaz50) January 26, 2020

The Miracle League offers special accommodations so that children with physical or developmental challenges can play baseball and be part of a team. The organization is committed to giving every child the opportunity to play the National Pastime.

“This shines a light on how blessed we are to do what we do,” said Sharp, the Marlins’ Rule 5 Draft pick in December. “Coming out here is a really eye-opening experience. I think more people should be involved in this.”

Sharp had only been in South Florida for a week, touring the team’s facilities and meeting teammates, before volunteering for this event. He will also participate Sunday in opening ceremonies for the North Miami Beach Little League.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I love being around kids and especially the game of baseball. Being able to affect the kids and the community means a lot to me.”

The Little League program features tee-ball games across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties. The Marlins donated uniforms, hats and equipment to create savings that lower registration costs and increase baseball participation in South Florida.

Matt Kelly is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @mattkellyMLB.