Get out the Heelys: It's 2000s week on Marquee

CHICAGO -- Until Cubs baseball is back on the air, Marquee Sports Network will continue to reach into its deep archives for classic broadcasts for fans to enjoy.

This week's slate of "Cubs Classics" games being featured by Marquee will fit within the theme of 2000s week on the Cubs' regional sports network. There will be an emotional moment, a dramatic final swing, a unique no-hitter and a couple key clinches for teams that tried to end a World Series drought reaching the century mark.

• '01 - Sammy Waves the American Flag

• '03 - Cubs Clinch Division

• '07 - Ramirez Walk-Off vs. Brewers

• '08 - Zambrano No-Hitter

Here is a rundown of which games are coming to Marquee this week:

Monday at 7 p.m. CT: Sosa's stars and stripes salute

On Sept. 27, 2001, the Cubs returned to Wrigley Field for the first time after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Slugger Sammy Sosa -- known for his sprint to right field to start each game -- ran to his position while carrying a small American flag. After he homered in the first inning against Houston, Sosa circled the bases with the flag in hand again as the home crowd roared.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT: A clinch 14 years in the making

The Cubs entered their Sept. 27 doubleheader with the Pirates in 2003 having not won a division crown since 1989. (They did make the playoffs in '98, though that was via a Wild Card spot.) After a 4-2 win in Game 1, Matt Clement logged seven strong innings and Sosa belted his 40th homer of the season to set up a National League Central-clinching victory, 7-2.

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT: Ramirez beats the Brewers

On June 29, 2007, the Brewers struck for five runs in the first inning off Cubs lefty Rich Hill . Chicago's pitching staff quieted Milwaukee's bats from there, giving the lineup time to climb back into the ballgame. Down 5-3 in the ninth, Chicago pieced together two one-out hits and then received a sacrifice fly from Derrek Lee to pull within one run. That set things up for Aramis Ramirez , who drilled the first pitch from Francisco Cordero out to left for a walk-off homer to propel the North Siders to a dramatic win.

Thursday at 7 p.m. CT: Zambrano no-hits Houston... in Milwaukee

Due to Hurricane Ike, the Cubs had their Sept. 14, 2008, game against the Astros moved north to Milwaukee, where Houston played as the home team. That created a unique stage for Carlos Zambrano , who had the crowd behind him in what was the eighth Cubs no-hitter since 1900 (a number that has since climbed to 10). Zambrano struck out 10, walked one and logged 110 pitches in Chicago's first no-hitter since Milt Pappas silenced the Padres on Sept. 2, 1972.

Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT: Back-to-back for the first time in a century

The Cubs won three consecutive pennants from 1906-08, claiming the World Series crown in the final two years of that stretch. At the time, no one would have guessed that it'd be another 100 years before Chicago reached the postseason on back-to-back seasons. On Sept. 20, 2008, the Cubs beat the Cardinals, 5-4, to win a second straight division title. Ted Lilly logged seven innings, and Carlos Marmol and Kerry Wood finished the job to set off the celebration.

Jordan Bastian covers the Cubs for MLB.com. He previously covered the Indians from 2011-18 and the Blue Jays from 2006-10. Read his blog, Major League Bastian and follow him on Twitter @MLBastian.