Get out the Heelys: It's 2000s week on Marquee
CHICAGO -- Until Cubs baseball is back on the air, Marquee Sports Network will continue to reach into its deep archives for classic broadcasts for fans to enjoy. This week's slate of "Cubs Classics" games being featured by Marquee will fit within the theme of 2000s week on the Cubs'
CHICAGO -- Until Cubs baseball is back on the air, Marquee Sports Network will continue to reach into its deep archives for classic broadcasts for fans to enjoy.
This week's slate of "Cubs Classics" games being featured by Marquee will fit within the theme of 2000s week on the Cubs' regional sports network. There will be an emotional moment, a dramatic final swing, a unique no-hitter and a couple key clinches for teams that tried to end a World Series drought reaching the century mark.
It's 2000's Week!— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 27, 2020
• '01 - Sammy Waves the American Flag
• '03 - Cubs Clinch Division
• '07 - Ramirez Walk-Off vs. Brewers
• '08 - Zambrano No-Hitter
• '08 - Cubs Clinch Division#CubsClassics | https://t.co/KybJZh9aS7 pic.twitter.com/kAfGeWpvzh
Here is a rundown of which games are coming to Marquee this week:
Monday at 7 p.m. CT: Sosa's stars and stripes salute
On Sept. 27, 2001, the Cubs returned to Wrigley Field for the first time after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Slugger
Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT: A clinch 14 years in the making
The Cubs entered their Sept. 27 doubleheader with the Pirates in 2003 having not won a division crown since 1989. (They did make the playoffs in '98, though that was via a Wild Card spot.) After a 4-2 win in Game 1,
Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT: Ramirez beats the Brewers
On June 29, 2007, the Brewers struck for five runs in the first inning off Cubs lefty
Thursday at 7 p.m. CT: Zambrano no-hits Houston... in Milwaukee
Due to Hurricane Ike, the Cubs had their Sept. 14, 2008, game against the Astros moved north to Milwaukee, where Houston played as the home team. That created a unique stage for
Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT: Back-to-back for the first time in a century
The Cubs won three consecutive pennants from 1906-08, claiming the World Series crown in the final two years of that stretch. At the time, no one would have guessed that it'd be another 100 years before Chicago reached the postseason on back-to-back seasons. On Sept. 20, 2008, the Cubs beat the Cardinals, 5-4, to win a second straight division title.
Jordan Bastian covers the Cubs for MLB.com. He previously covered the Indians from 2011-18 and the Blue Jays from 2006-10. Read his blog, Major League Bastian and follow him on Twitter @MLBastian.