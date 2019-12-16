Red Sox, LHP Pérez agree to deal (source)
BOSTON -- The Red Sox achieved a goal of adding some depth to their rotation on Thursday when they agreed with left-hander Martin Pérez on a one-year, $6 million contract, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal, first reported by MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal, also includes a $6.25
The deal, first reported by MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal, also includes a $6.25 million club option for 2021. The club has not confirmed the agreement.
Perez, who will turn 29 in April, went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA over 32 outings (29 starts) with the Twins in 2019. That came after the southpaw recorded a 6.22 ERA across 22 appearances (15 starts) with the Rangers in '18.
It's unclear whether the Sox will use Perez as a starter or a swingman. Boston has also mentioned the possibility of using an opener, so Perez could factor into that as well.
Perez produced double-digit wins three times for Texas, where Perez had spent his entire career until signing with the Twins as a free agent last January.
In 173 career appearances, including 157 starts, Perez is 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA.
