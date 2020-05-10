Mary Pratt, last original Rockford Peach, dies at 101

Mary Pratt, a former pitcher for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, passed away this week at the age of 101, her nephew, Walter Pratt, told the Patriot Ledger. Pratt is believed to have been the last surviving member of the original Peaches

Pratt is believed to have been the last surviving member of the original Peaches club from Rockford, Ill., one of the founding teams of the AAGPBL when the historic league began play in 1943. The Peaches were prominently featured in the classic baseball film "A League of Their Own."

We are terribly sad to report that former Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets pitcher, Mary Pratt passed away on May 6th. She was 101 years old. Mary was the last known original Peaches player that played on the 1943 team. Her stories, her energy will be missed for a long time. pic.twitter.com/dKFlbbBzf8 — AAGPBL Official (@AAGPBL) May 8, 2020

Pratt, a New England native, was a talented left-handed pitcher who posted a 3.48 ERA in AAGPBL play from 1943-47 and won 21 combined games for Rockford and Kenosha -- including a no-hitter for the Comets -- in ’44. After her playing career, Pratt spent decades as a teacher in Massachusetts and remained active in the AAGPBL, serving on the league’s Board of Directors from 1999-2000. She was inducted into the New England Sports Museum, Boston University Hall of Fame and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame remembers Mary Pratt, who starred in the @aagpbl as a member of the original 1943 Rockford Peaches and later with the Kenosha Comets. Pratt, pictured in the front row, fourth from the left, passed away on Wednesday. https://t.co/DykT88BdRf pic.twitter.com/Ry6Nl4DIOv — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) May 8, 2020