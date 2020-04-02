MASN to air Orioles classics all week

Just because the baseball world is on pause, that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on your favorite Orioles games. The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network is making that possible by rebroadcasting classic O's contests from the past few decades, from Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,131st consecutive game, to playoff matchups to

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network is making that possible by rebroadcasting classic O's contests from the past few decades, from Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,131st consecutive game, to playoff matchups to some of the club’s most memorable comebacks and beyond.

While the world hunkers down due to the national emergency, it’s time to relive these timeless Orioles moments. Here is MASN’s O’s Classic schedule through next week:

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Orioles vs. Angels from Sept. 6, 1995

Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,131st consecutive game

Friday at 9 a.m.

Orioles vs. Rays from Sept. 7, 2014

Nelson Cruz’s two-homer, seven RBI day

Friday at 4 p.m.

Orioles vs. Twins from July 11, 1987

All 3 Ripkens suit up for O’s

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Orioles vs. Tigers from Oct. 6, 1991

Memorial Stadium finale

Monday at 9 a.m.

Orioles vs. Tigers from Sept. 6, 1996

Eddie Murray hits 500th home run

Monday at 4 p.m.

Orioles vs. Twins from April 8, 2012

Jason Hammel flirts with history in first O’s start

Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Orioles vs. Red Sox from May 6, 2012

Chris Davis closes out stunning 17-inning win

Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.

Orioles vs. Reds from Oct. 10, 1970

1970 World Series Game 1

Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Orioles vs. Rays from Sept. 13, 2012

Orioles end 14 straight losing seasons with Machado walk-off

April 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Orioles vs. A’s from Aug. 14, 2015

Machado 13th-inning HR gives O’s slugfest win

April 9 at 11:30 p.m.

Orioles vs. White Sox from June 23, 2014

Davis walks O’s off with 3-run pinch-hit blast

April 10 at 4 p.m.

Orioles vs. Red Sox from Oct. 6, 2001

Cal Ripken Jr.’s final game

Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.