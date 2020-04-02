MASN to air Orioles classics all week
Just because the baseball world is on pause, that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on your favorite Orioles games.
The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network is making that possible by rebroadcasting classic O's contests from the past few decades, from Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,131st consecutive game, to playoff matchups to some of the club’s most memorable comebacks and beyond.
While the world hunkers down due to the national emergency, it’s time to relive these timeless Orioles moments. Here is MASN’s O’s Classic schedule through next week:
Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
Orioles vs. Angels from Sept. 6, 1995
Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,131st consecutive game
Friday at 9 a.m.
Orioles vs. Rays from Sept. 7, 2014
Nelson Cruz’s two-homer, seven RBI day
Friday at 4 p.m.
Orioles vs. Twins from July 11, 1987
All 3 Ripkens suit up for O’s
Saturday at 2 p.m.
Orioles vs. Tigers from Oct. 6, 1991
Memorial Stadium finale
Monday at 9 a.m.
Orioles vs. Tigers from Sept. 6, 1996
Eddie Murray hits 500th home run
Monday at 4 p.m.
Orioles vs. Twins from April 8, 2012
Jason Hammel flirts with history in first O’s start
Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Orioles vs. Red Sox from May 6, 2012
Chris Davis closes out stunning 17-inning win
Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.
Orioles vs. Reds from Oct. 10, 1970
1970 World Series Game 1
Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Orioles vs. Rays from Sept. 13, 2012
Orioles end 14 straight losing seasons with Machado walk-off
April 9 at 1:30 p.m.
Orioles vs. A’s from Aug. 14, 2015
Machado 13th-inning HR gives O’s slugfest win
April 9 at 11:30 p.m.
Orioles vs. White Sox from June 23, 2014
Davis walks O’s off with 3-run pinch-hit blast
April 10 at 4 p.m.
Orioles vs. Red Sox from Oct. 6, 2001
Cal Ripken Jr.’s final game
