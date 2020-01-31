Mets sign slugger Adams to Minor League deal

The Mets have signed veteran first baseman Matt Adams to a Minor League deal that includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training, the club announced on Friday. Adams, 31, leads all active Major Leaguers with 11 pinch-hit homers and 49 pinch-hit RBIs. His .469 career slugging percentage ranks 12th

The Mets have signed veteran first baseman Matt Adams to a Minor League deal that includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training, the club announced on Friday.

Adams, 31, leads all active Major Leaguers with 11 pinch-hit homers and 49 pinch-hit RBIs. His .469 career slugging percentage ranks 12th among all left-handed batters since his debut in 2012.

Adams hit 20 homers and drove in 56 runs in 111 games for Washington last year. He is one of 18 National League players to hit 20 or more homers in each of the last three years.

The 6-3, 245-pound Adams has hit 15 or more homers in six of his eight years in the Majors.

He has slashed .261/.309/.469 with 127 doubles, 116 homers and 388 RBIs over his eight-year Major League career with the Cardinals, Braves and Nationals.