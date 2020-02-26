Carpenter scratched with back tightness

JUPITER, Fla. -- Matt Carpenter was scratched from the Cardinals' split-squad game against the Marlins on Wednesday at Roger Dean Stadium with back tightness. St. Louis listed him as day to day. The 34-year-old third baseman has dealt with back tightness during Spring Training before. Last year, Carpenter extended his

JUPITER, Fla. -- Matt Carpenter was scratched from the Cardinals' split-squad game against the Marlins on Wednesday at Roger Dean Stadium with back tightness. St. Louis listed him as day to day.

The 34-year-old third baseman has dealt with back tightness during Spring Training before. Last year, Carpenter extended his spring in a Minor League setting before meeting the team in Milwaukee for Opening Day. In 2018, he dealt with back tightness at the beginning of camp.

Carpenter has played in two games this spring and is 2-for-4.

Nolan Gorman replaced Carpenter at third base and batted second. The Majors’ No. 47 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, singled to left field in his first at-bat.