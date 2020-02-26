Carpenter scratched with back tightness
JUPITER, Fla. -- Matt Carpenter was scratched from the Cardinals' split-squad game against the Marlins on Wednesday at Roger Dean Stadium with back tightness. St. Louis listed him as day to day. The 34-year-old third baseman has dealt with back tightness during Spring Training before. Last year, Carpenter extended his
The 34-year-old third baseman has dealt with back tightness during Spring Training before. Last year, Carpenter extended his spring in a Minor League setting before meeting the team in Milwaukee for Opening Day. In 2018, he dealt with back tightness at the beginning of camp.
Carpenter has played in two games this spring and is 2-for-4.
