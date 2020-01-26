Source: Marlins add veteran OF Joyce

Veteran outfielder Matt Joyce and the Marlins are in agreement on a deal, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman had news of the deal first. Details of the contract are not yet available and the club has not commented on the move. Joyce, who played 129 games

Joyce, who played 129 games for the Braves in 2019, has also spent time with the Tigers, Rays, Pirates, Angels, and A's during his 12-year career. The 35-year-old free agent hit .295/.408/.450 with 7 home runs and 23 RBIs last season.