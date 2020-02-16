Notes: Mattingly on Kemp, pitching prospects 

JUPITER, Fla. -- With MLB expanding rosters to 26 this year, it gives the Marlins more flexibility when it comes to constructing their club. It also opens up an opportunity for veteran position players like non-roster invitee Matt Kemp. Kemp, a three-time All-Star, is looking to bounce back after appearing

JUPITER, Fla. -- With MLB expanding rosters to 26 this year, it gives the Marlins more flexibility when it comes to constructing their club. It also opens up an opportunity for veteran position players like non-roster invitee Matt Kemp .

Kemp, a three-time All-Star, is looking to bounce back after appearing in just 20 games with the Reds in 2019.

If the rosters were still at 25, like a year ago, it’s highly doubtful that a player like Kemp would have a realistic chance to stick with the Marlins. That’s because he is limited defensively, and at this point in his career, the 35-year-old profiles more as a designated-hitter option. Now that teams can carry an extra player, it gives Miami the option of retaining someone like Kemp, who is more of a hitting specialist.

Over the past few seasons, the Marlins carried 13 pitchers and 12 position players, meaning they had a four-man bench. Now, all clubs will have the ability to carry five on their bench and 13 pitchers.

“That extra position player changes things for us, and a lot of teams,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “It allows you to have some different kind of guys. You can platoon a little bit more, or have that guy off the bench. A couple of more limited-role guys that are pure-hit and can come off the bench for you.”

Kemp fits that “pure-hit” profile.

Defensively, Kemp would have a limited role, playing sparingly in left field. At Spring Training, the 14-year MLB veteran will also get some work at first base. It’s a position he’s never played before in the big leagues, and it would be more of an emergency option. But Kemp, who has 281 MLB homers, remains a threat at the plate. If he made the club, it would be as a pinch-hitter.

The extra man also increases the likelihood of outfielder Magneuris Sierra, who is out of options, making the club. Sierra is a speed threat who can also play all three outfield spots. He could be an option to pinch-run and play the field, depending on the situation.

New players to debut

Full-squad workouts begin on Monday, marking the first day position players take the field. It’s also the first opportunity for fans to see newcomers like Jonathan Villar, Jesús Aguilar, Corey Dickerson, Matt Joyce and non-roster invitee Sean Rodríguez.

Villar is expected to work with the outfielders and get a look in center field. Dickerson projects to be the regular left fielder, and Joyce will play both corner-outfield spots. Aguilar will play first base, and Rodríguez is a utility option.

“We have a pretty good idea about the guys we’ve brought in,” Mattingly said. “You get to see them every day, how they work, how they interact. Kind of see all of that, and then just see everything come together.”

Lefties of the future

Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers, the Marlins’ top two left-handed pitching prospects, are in big league camp for the first time. Garrett is ranked by MLB Pipeline as Miami’s No. 7 prospect, and Rogers is No. 8.

The two project to open at Double-A Jacksonville, and they are likely a year away from being big league ready.

“I like both of those guys,” Mattingly said. “They look like they have a handle on their deliveries. You love seeing guys that look like they are throwing with a purpose. Precise with their work and what they’re trying to do. They aren’t out there searching for anything.”

Garrett was a first-round Draft pick in 2016, and Rogers in '17.

Up next

Full-squad workouts begin on Monday and are open to fans, free of charge. They begin at about 1:30 p.m. ET. The players have physicals and meetings in the morning. Practice will be on the back fields at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex.