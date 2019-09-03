Yankees let strength and conditioning director go

The Yankees have parted ways with Matt Krause, their director of strength and conditioning, according to a New York Post report. Krause had been the club's strength and conditioning coach since 2014, but injuries have piled up for the club in recent years, particularly '19, when a Major League-record 30

Krause had been the club's strength and conditioning coach since 2014, but injuries have piled up for the club in recent years, particularly '19, when a Major League-record 30 different players landed on the injured list during the regular season. That eclipsed the previous mark of 28 set by the Dodgers in '16. Twenty Yankees hit the IL in '18.

Despite the barrage of injuries last season, the Yankees did manage to win the American League East and reach the AL Championship Series, which they lost in six games to the Astros. Krause was named the Professional Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by the Nationals Strength and Conditioning Association in 2017.

Prior to joining the Yankees, Krause worked for 11 years in the Reds' organization, including nine in the Majors. He follows pitching coach Larry Rothschild and bench coach Josh Bard as members of manager Aaron Boone's staff to be let go this offseason.

