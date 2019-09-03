Veteran southpaw Moore to play in Japan

Matt Moore is heading to Japan. The left-hander has agreed to a deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, the team announced on Thursday. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the contract is for $3.5 million guaranteed, and Moore can make up to $6 million. Moore,

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the contract is for $3.5 million guaranteed, and Moore can make up to $6 million.

Moore, 30, missed most of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He started the season with 10 scoreless innings for the Tigers before the injury ended his campaign.

The southpaw owns a 4.51 ERA over 181 appearances (151 starts) in his Major League career, which began when he debuted with the Rays in 2011.

Moore had a 3.53 ERA over his first 63 outings (61 starts), but his career took a turn for the worse when he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014. Since his return, Moore has recorded a 5.13 ERA in 118 appearances (90 starts). He has also pitched for the Giants and Rangers.

Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com.