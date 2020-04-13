Watch Scherzer's 1st no-no on Tue. at 1 ET

How “sweet” it was. Five years ago, Max Scherzer threw a no-hitter against the Pirates that resulted in a celebratory dousing of chocolate syrup by the Nationals. Relive that historic game from June 20, 2015, on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET when it streams on MLB.com and Nationals.com. Let’s

Let’s go back: Less than a week after tossing a 16-strikeout one-hitter, Scherzer recorded just the second no-hitter in Washington history in a 6-0 win over Pittsburgh. He fanned 10 batters and was one out away from a perfect game before he hit Jose Tabata on a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth.

"Mission accomplished," Scherzer said. "Just feeling like it's a great team win."

To say Scherzer was efficient would be an understatement. He threw a total of 15 pitches in the first two innings and wrapped up the game in two hours and 21 minutes.

“I know they're a great fastball-hitting team, but really, when you look at the first pitch the first time through the order, they were swinging," Scherzer said. "I could tell their game plan, and I was going to force their hand into their game plan."

The Nationals commemorated the historic mark by swarming Scherzer with six bottles of chocolate syrup.

"Cloud nine," Scherzer said. "When you can celebrate with your teammates on just a major accomplishment, there's nothing better."