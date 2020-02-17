College team used a pit crew to prep the catcher

One day, perhaps not even that far in the future, man will be fully melded with machine. The world will be a sci-fi world of nanotechnology and Terminator-style robots living just beneath our skin. Until then, we have McNeese Baseball. During the opening weekend of the college baseball season, the

One day, perhaps not even that far in the future, man will be fully melded with machine. The world will be a sci-fi world of nanotechnology and Terminator-style robots living just beneath our skin. Until then, we have McNeese Baseball. During the opening weekend of the college baseball season, the Cowboys got together to help Kade Morris get back on the field between innings.

Rather than letting the catcher put all of his own gear on, the team put together a pit crew to get Morris ready for action.

Considering how much work catchers have to do before getting back on the field, I wouldn't be shocked to see this in the big leagues one day. Either that, or teams invest in this Wallace and Gromit machine.

McNeese also swept their opening series against Mississippi Valley State, so ... it works, too.