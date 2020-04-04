Relive Dykstra's '86 NLCS walk-off Sun. at 1 ET

NEW YORK -- Fans of the 1986 Mets have had lots to revel in the past week. Last weekend, MLB Network aired a full day of coverage dedicated to the ’86 National League Championship Series. Keith Hernandez has been active on social media and elsewhere, lifting peoples’ moods during quarantine.

NEW YORK -- Fans of the 1986 Mets have had lots to revel in the past week. Last weekend, MLB Network aired a full day of coverage dedicated to the ’86 National League Championship Series. Keith Hernandez has been active on social media and elsewhere, lifting peoples’ moods during quarantine. And this weekend, yet another classic ‘86 game will air.

MLB.com and Mets.com will stream 1986 NLCS Game 3 -- the game that spun the series and the pennant irrevocably in the Mets’ favor -- on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Despite posting the NL’s best record by a dozen games, the Mets opened the NLCS on the road because of a scheduling conflict with an NFL game at the Astrodome. They split two games in Houston, setting up a Game 3 in which the Mets fell behind, 4-0, when Ron Darling gave up multiple runs in the first and second innings. Staring at a series deficit, the Mets rallied for four of their own off Bob Knepper in the sixth, but fell behind again when a Ray Knight error resulted in a run in the seventh.

The top of the Mets’ order went down quickly in the bottom of the seventh, then the middle third went 1-2-3 in the eighth. But with three outs to go, Wally Backman’s bunt single sparked a ninth-inning rally. A passed ball moved Backman into scoring position as the potential tying run, which proved unnecessary when Lenny Dykstra -- who didn’t even start the game -- hit a walk-off home run off Dave Smith to give the Mets the series lead.

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo, Instagram and Facebook.