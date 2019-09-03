Mets finalize coaching staff for Beltrán's 1st year

SAN DIEGO -- Following what general manager Brodie Van Wagenen called “a very thoughtful and extensive process,” the Mets finalized manager Carlos Beltrán’s inaugural coaching staff on Sunday with a mix of old faces and new names. Beltrán, who became manager last month, “drove this search and prioritized talented coaches

SAN DIEGO -- Following what general manager Brodie Van Wagenen called “a very thoughtful and extensive process,” the Mets finalized manager Carlos Beltrán’s inaugural coaching staff on Sunday with a mix of old faces and new names. Beltrán, who became manager last month, “drove this search and prioritized talented coaches who share his 'players first' vision and complement his skill sets,” according to Van Wagenen.

“I am looking forward to working with this talented, knowledgeable and experienced group,” Beltrán said in a statement. “Each member of the staff brings a unique perspective and expertise that will give myself and all of our players the tools they need to succeed.”

Here is a look at Beltrán’s new staff.

Bench coach: Hensley Meulens



A member of Bruce Bochy’s coaching staff with the Giants since 2010, Meulens served as Beltrán’s hitting coach for half a season in San Francisco in 2011. Meulens, a native of Curacao, spent two years as Bochy’s bench coach and reportedly speaks five languages. He has never been a Major League manager, however, making this the second time in three years the Mets will go into a season without any (full-time) managerial experience in their dugout.

Hitting coach: Chili Davis



The Mets were pleased with Davis’ work after he helped them improve from 23rd to 13th in the Majors in runs per game. His return makes things seamless for the Mets, who will also return -- barring trades -- every member of their 2019 starting lineup. In particular, Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil and Amed Rosario all thrived under Davis.

Tom Slater, a holdover from Pat Roessler’s days as hitting coach, will return for his third year as assistant hitting coach.

Pitching coach: Jeremy Hefner



A Mets pitcher from 2012-13, Hefner retired two years ago and became a key part of Minnesota’s analytics team. He’ll bring an analytic bent to his job as a first-time pitching coach, as will his assistant, Jeremy Accardo, who was promoted from pitching strategist.

Phil Regan, who served as interim pitching coach last season, will return to his previous role as a Minor League instructor.

Bullpen coach: Ricky Bones



Bones has been the Mets’ bullpen coach since 2012, save for a brief period early last season when the team tried Chuck Hernandez in that role. The Mets’ bullpen ranked 28th in the Majors in ERA under Hernandez, but 19th after Bones reclaimed his old role.

First-base coach: Tony DeFrancesco



The only member of the coaching staff with big league managerial experience, DeFrancesco spent 41 games as the Astros’ interim manager in 2012. Since 2018 he has been the Mets’ manager in Triple-A, where he was popular with players. A longtime Minor League catcher, DeFrancesco will presumably take over catching instruction duties from Glenn Sherlock, who is no longer on the staff.

Third-base coach: Gary DiSarcina



Shortly after naming Mickey Callaway manager before the 2018 season, the Mets assigned DiSarcina -- a longtime American League player and coach -- as his bench coach. A year later the team recast DiSarcina as its third-base coach and infield instructor; he’ll reprise both roles in 2020.

Quality control coach: Luis Rojas



Although Rojas lost out to Beltrán for the manager’s job, he remains one of the game’s bright young managers-in-waiting. Popular in the clubhouse, Rojas will return as quality control coach and outfield instructor.

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo, Instagram and Facebook.