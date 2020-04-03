Mets pledge $1.2 million for seasonal staff

NEW YORK -- The Mets on Friday announced a $1.2 million program to provide financial assistance for seasonal gameday staff impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Mets employees and team vendors. The majority of what the team is calling "need-based grants" will go to Mets ballpark employees, with the remainder

NEW YORK -- The Mets on Friday announced a $1.2 million program to provide financial assistance for seasonal gameday staff impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Mets employees and team vendors.

The majority of what the team is calling "need-based grants" will go to Mets ballpark employees, with the remainder earmarked for partner employees at Aramark, Alliance and Impark.

We have established a $1.2M program to provide COVID-19 relief to ballpark employees. #Mets pic.twitter.com/gLVsHzyNpo — New York Mets (@Mets) April 3, 2020

"The grants are intended to address the burden of paying for certain expenses arising from the pandemic associated with essentials such as food, medical care, shelter and other vital needs," the Mets wrote in a statement. "Our hope is that these grants will help to ease the hardship suffered by the many game day staff members who have been impacted by this crisis."

Funds will be distributed through the Mets' newly established COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Fund. For eligible employees, more information will be available at www.mets.com/covid19grant, beginning Monday.

