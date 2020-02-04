Mets owners issue statement about negotiations

NEW YORK -- Mets owners released a statement Tuesday declining comment on Steve Cohen's negotiations to purchase a majority stake of the team. Sterling Partners, the Mets' ownership group, said: “The parties are subject to confidentiality obligations, including a mutual non-disclosure agreement, and therefore cannot comment.” The statement did not

NEW YORK -- Mets owners released a statement Tuesday declining comment on Steve Cohen's negotiations to purchase a majority stake of the team. Sterling Partners, the Mets' ownership group, said:

“The parties are subject to confidentiality obligations, including a mutual non-disclosure agreement, and therefore cannot comment.”

The statement did not reference a Barstool Sports podcast released this week, which called into question the state of the sale. Cohen, a billionaire hedge fund manager, entered exclusive negotiations late last year to purchase a majority stake in the team.

Those negotiations have been ongoing. When asked recently about Cohen's involvement in team affairs, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said it has been "business as usual" around the team.

