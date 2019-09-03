Hot Stove heating up as Mets prep for Meetings
NEW YORK -- Although Brodie Van Wagenen may have been new to the Mets’ general manager job at last year’s Winter Meetings, he already had a significant splash -- Edwin Díaz and Robinson Canó, via a seven-player trade -- in his past. At a time when the pace of deals
NEW YORK -- Although Brodie Van Wagenen may have been new to the Mets’ general manager job at last year’s Winter Meetings, he already had a significant splash --
Flash forward a year and the Mets are among those teams yet to take part in a relatively frisky free-agent market. That doesn’t mean they intend to stay quiet; to the contrary, the Mets came alive on Thursday with a trade for
Given the extent to which the division-rival Braves and Phillies have already improved their clubs, the Mets have incentive to continue doing the same. Here’s a look at their needs and roster situation heading into the Meetings, which begin on Monday in San Diego:
Club needs: The Mets continue to look for a starting pitcher to replace
Whom might they trade? First baseman
Prospects to know: After parting with Jarred Kelenic, Anthony Kay, Simeon Woods Richardson and many others over the past 13 months, the Mets don’t have much depth left at the upper levels of their farm system. They could deal pitcher
Rule 5 Draft: With a full 40-man roster, the Mets won’t be eligible to select anyone unless they make another trade before the Rule 5 Draft. While it’s possible they could lose a prospect like infielder
Payroll summary: The industry expectation is that the Mets won’t add more than $10-20 million in payroll this winter. Dumping salaries like those of
One question: How creative will Van Wagenen get? Assuming he isn’t able to spend much cash, the GM must find alternative avenues to improve the team. He tried last year with a blockbuster trade for Canó and Díaz, which didn’t work out quite as he envisioned. Could Van Wagenen double down with a similar trade this winter? Might he instead play it safe, pursuing non-tenders and reclamation projects? The possibilities for the Mets aren’t exactly endless, but they’re certainly varied.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo, Instagram and Facebook.