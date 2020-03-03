Conforto lost the ball and his glove on one play

Physics, man. Has there ever been a time that it's been helpful to us? Whether it's the coffee cup dropping out of your hand, falling in just the right way to spray brown dirt juice all over your brand new clothes, or gravity and force combining to steal your glove

Physics, man. Has there ever been a time that it's been helpful to us? Whether it's the coffee cup dropping out of your hand, falling in just the right way to spray brown dirt juice all over your brand new clothes, or gravity and force combining to steal your glove on a home run robbery attempt, physics are always there to bring us down.

During Tuesday's Spring Training game against the Marlins, Michael Conforto learned about the latter in the worst way possible.

In the first inning, the Marlins' Garrett Cooper got a hold of Noah Syndergaard's offering and drove it deep to right field. Michael Conforto got on his horse, raced back and surely thought he was about to make a highlight-reel play. Instead, the ball hit his glove and pulled both over the wall.

Not only did that mean the run scored, but Conforto had to abandon all dignity and heft himself over the wall to go retrieve his glove.

Just look at this miserable, long, seemingly endless walk to get his glove. Cue up the slowest, most mournful version of Yakety Sax there is:

The long, slow, embarrassing walk one must make when you lose your glove. pic.twitter.com/9yDSzLL0Zu — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) March 3, 2020

Sure, it was a home run to the opposition. Sure, Conforto had to climb around the ballpark like it was some kind of jungle gym. But in the end, Conforto flipped the ball to a young fan. Spring Training is a glorious and strange beast.