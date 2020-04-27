Where's the 10-part documentary on MJ's first pitch?

"The Last Dance," ESPN's new 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty during the 1990s, has entranced viewers over the last few weeks. From behind-the-scenes footage of Jordan off the court to that wonderfully nostalgic Bulls entrance song to just about anything and everything Dennis Rodman did,

"The Last Dance," ESPN's new 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty during the 1990s, has entranced viewers over the last few weeks. From behind-the-scenes footage of Jordan off the court to that wonderfully nostalgic Bulls entrance song to just about anything and everything Dennis Rodman did, there's endless entertainment.

Speaking of endless entertainment.

This MJ ceremonial first pitch came before a Giants-Cubs Game 163 at Wrigley Field in 1998. The atmosphere was electric, as were Jordan's JNCO jeans. Look at those things, he could've parachuted into the stadium with them.

The pitch itself? Not so great for a former pro baseball player.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag. Click here to view original GIF

But the Sammy Sosa jersey reveal and the hug between two of Chicago's and, at the time, the sports world's biggest stars is a sight to behold. Jordan kind of looks like Sosa's father. "No matter if you win or lose, just remember to have fun out there, OK, Sammy?"

He also showed the Wrigley faithful he knew the legendary Sosa salute.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag. Click here to view original GIF

There's probably a lot more to unpack here -- did Jordan stay for the entire game or did he take off on a spaceship to play basketball against a bunch of aliens? What did Jordan really say to Sammy? Why was Joe Morgan trying to call him? What size are those jeans?

For whatever it's worth, Jordan's appearance inspired the Cubs to a win and playoff berth.

There's undoubtedly a need for a 10-part documentary. Actually, maybe 20-part, because, well, we'd probably need to talk about that other denim-infused first pitch ...

Matt Monagan is a writer for MLB.com. In his spare time, he travels and searches Twitter for Wily Mo Peña news.