Michigan Humane offering virtual adoptions

COVID-19 has impacted every company, every nonprofit, every person and forced everyone to adapt to the circumstances at hand. The Michigan Humane Society had to figure out a way to continue to provide relief for homeless and endangered pets in the community. At the onset of this crisis, MHS immediately made necessary changes to ensure the safety of their staff and all animals currently in care. In less than two weeks, 400 animals were placed into foster homes across the metro area, a feat made possible by the tireless work of the staff and volunteers at MHS.

Deemed an essential service, Michigan Humane began to navigate new ways to ensure that people and pets could continue to receive the care they needed. The veterinary clinics were converted to drive-ups for emergency care, the Judith Caplan Phillips Pet Pantry began curbside service for clients in need of pet food and supplies, and the Field Services department, including field agents and cruelty investigators, added supply drops for families in need into their daily routine.

In order to find homes for their dogs and cats, the MHS had to think outside of the box. Michigan Humane is excited to announce the newest addition to their lineup: virtual adoptions!

Each week MHS will highlight some of their animals that are currently up for adoption on Facebook every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 11 a.m. and noon ET If you see a pet you would like to adopt, call the team at 866-MHUMANE. You will then be contacted by a team member to review your adoption application and provide more information about the pet you are interested in. Finally, you will be invited to the facility at a designated day and time to meet the pet. If it is a match, the team will process your adoption while following all health guidelines.

Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer has visited MHS for several years, bringing awareness to Michigan Humane and helping find pets loving homes, and in 2019 Tigers players visited MHS during Caravan. The Tigers and the Michigan Humane Society have worked together in the past and will continue to help bring awareness to find homeless animals in the metro area new families and a better life.

Keep an eye out for adoptable pets at https://www.facebook.com/michiganhumane/ and visit https://www.michiganhumane.org/ for more information on the Michigan Humane Society.