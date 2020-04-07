Callaway tracking Halos' arms during layoff

ANAHEIM -- Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway said Tuesday that he’s kept in contact with the rest of the coaching staff via Zoom meetings and has a group text thread with the organization’s pitchers to make sure everyone is taking care of their arms properly. Callaway, speaking on a conference

ANAHEIM -- Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway said Tuesday that he’s kept in contact with the rest of the coaching staff via Zoom meetings and has a group text thread with the organization’s pitchers to make sure everyone is taking care of their arms properly.

Callaway, speaking on a conference call with reporters from his home in Florida, said the layoff has been challenging in a lot of ways, but he believes the communication channels have been good and that pitchers have been getting their work in, throwing and working out multiple times a week.

“It is very different, obviously, for all of us,” Callaway said. “There’s challenges in just finding catch partners and things like that. But the flow of information has been good. Zoom for meetings and mass texts with pitchers and coaches. It’s actually been easier than in the offseason, because we’re using technology to connect. But the challenge is not really knowing when we’ll start up. We’re making sure we keep our arms in shape, a lot of band work and weights to keep that arm strength up.”

Callaway wouldn’t speculate on when he thought the season will start or how long pitchers will need to get ready, but he is confident Major League Baseball will come up with a suitable plan. Whenever pitchers report, they’ll have their elbows and shoulders tested to make sure they have proper arm strength to avoid injury.

“We want them in that spot they would be in the week before they come to Spring Training,” Callaway said. “We’re going to be able to do whatever MLB asks at this point. We’re in that suspended area of throwing and conditioning. Our main goal is to do whatever MLB lays in front of us. We’ll be ready to go. That’s been our goal since the onset. I don’t really have a time frame in mind. I just want to make sure that when they tell us we’ll have this amount of time, we’ll be able to fulfill that.”

Callaway has also used video to his advantage, studying things he might not have had time for in Spring Training, including looking for tells and if the pitchers were tipping pitches. But he said he still has more free time than usual and has been working to clear his new 120 acres of property early every morning to keep himself busy.

It’s the first time Callaway has been home this time of year in roughly 25 years because of his life in baseball, so he’s enjoying spending time at home with his wife, Anna, and their two daughters. He joked that he watched Tiger King on Netflix with his wife but won’t let his daughters watch it.

“It gives me disturbing dreams,” Callaway said with a laugh.

Canning, Ohtani injury updates

Callaway also gave updates on Shohei Ohtani and Griffin Canning , who are rehabbing elbow injuries. Ohtani, coming off Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and left knee surgery, is currently throwing from 180 feet and throwing at high intensity at 60 feet. But he’s yet to throw off a mound as part of his process. Ohtani was aiming for a return in mid-May but that could change depending on when the season starts. He still needs to ramp back up on the mound.

Canning, meanwhile, received a PRP injection in his right elbow in early March and is in the early stages of his throwing program with no setbacks. Both are rehabbing at Angel Stadium.