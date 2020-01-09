Miggy giving off serious dad energy on vacation

Most people probably assume professional athletes are the height of capital 'C' Cool. After all, they're rich and famous and have physiques sculpted from years of playing professional sports. How can they be anything other than the coolest dude you've ever met? Miguel Cabrera -- the last Triple Crown winner

Miguel Cabrera -- the last Triple Crown winner in a generation -- is here to tell you that's not necessarily true.

While on vacation, Cabrera was dressed like the most stereotypical dad in the history of dads. It's almost like he was wearing a Halloween costume of "Dad."

Let's run down the checklist:

Socks pulled high: Check

Fanny pack: Check

Shirt tucked into shorts: Check

Camera slung around the neck: Certainly looks like there's one, but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt.

Yeah, that's a solid 3-for-4 on the ol' Dad-o-meter.

Yasiel Puig also took issue with Cabrera's post for a different reason. Puig posted, "That’s a lie. You didn’t climb [the mountain] completely. I know you. I did it last year. Was hard."

Guess we're all stunting on Cabrera today.

(Thanks to Corte4's Amanda Rivera for translation assistance.)