Minor open to contract extension with Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Last year, All-Star left-hander Mike Minor was left wondering if he was going to get traded by the July 31 Trade Deadline.

He wasn’t, and now, because he can be a free agent after this season, he faces even more intrigue about his future. Minor has made it clear he wants to stay with the Rangers, and the club has reasons to want him back.

The situation may require a new deadline.

The Rangers use Spring Training to explore contract extensions with key players, and Minor is the obvious candidate this year. Minor would just prefer it be addressed now and not linger into the regular season.

“Best case is getting it done now,” Minor said after pitching three scoreless innings in the Rangers' 11-9 split-squad loss to the D-backs on Thursday. “I’m not one of those guys who puts a deadline on it. But it gets a little weird whenever it’s in the middle of the season when you are talking about extensions and money and the front office is involved and your agent is going back and forth.

“It becomes a big evaluation, a big spotlight on you to pitch well because of the extension. I’d rather be about wins and getting the team to the playoffs and not worrying about all that.”

Minor, entering the final season of a three-year, $28 million contract, could rank as one of the Rangers' best free-agent signings. They signed Minor to be a starter after he spent 2015-16 recovering from left shoulder surgery and being used as a reliever by the Royals in '17.

Over the past two seasons, Minor is 26-18 with a 3.84 ERA in 60 starts. His 1.19 WHIP is 26th best among qualifying pitchers in that span, and he was a member of the American League All-Star team last season.

He is the only Rangers starter who, at least right now, can be a free agent after the season. Kyle Gibson received a three-year deal this winter, while Lance Lynn and Jordan Lyles are signed through 2021. The Rangers hold options on Corey Kluber for both '21 and ’22.

That leaves Minor.

“Obviously, he is in the last year of his deal,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “We would love to have him here. We love what he has turned himself into. We would like to have him back beyond this year.”

Minor is 32, and this could be his best chance to land a lucrative multiyear deal if he has another big season. He could also be the top pitcher on the market next year.

Right now, depending on what happens this season, the top potential free-agent starters include Minor, Cole Hamels, Trevor Bauer, José Quintana, Masahiro Tanaka, Marcus Stroman and Robbie Ray.

“I don’t even know who is on there,” Minor said. “My first year [with the Rangers], they held me back a lot and last year was kind of, 'Hey, let’s see what you can do.' I want to carry that over to this season. I feel I can even be better than last year. We’ll see what happens.”

Minor hasn’t let contract issues distract him this spring. A sore left hamstring has been more of a nuisance, but it wasn’t a problem on Thursday. Minor did not allow a hit, walked two and struck out two while needing just 38 pitches to get through three innings.

There is more work for Minor to do to get ready for the regular season. A contract extension would be welcomed, but he is not going to let the situation interfere with his preparation.

“I want to do well anyways,” Minor said. “I want to do well for the team, myself. I don’t want to embarrass myself. I look at it as it doesn’t really matter. I’m going to work the same, be the same guy in the clubhouse, outside the clubhouse. No reason to think about it.”