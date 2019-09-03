Source: Royals avoid arb with Montgomery

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals on Monday signed left-hander Mike Montgomery, who was eligible for arbitration, to a one-year deal for 2020 worth $3.1 million, a source told MLB.com. The Royals have not yet confirmed the deal. Montgomery, who was acquired from the Cubs for catcher Martin Maldonado at the

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals on Monday signed left-hander Mike Montgomery , who was eligible for arbitration, to a one-year deal for 2020 worth $3.1 million, a source told MLB.com. The Royals have not yet confirmed the deal.

Montgomery, who was acquired from the Cubs for catcher Martin Maldonado at the 2019 Trade Deadline, made $2.44 million in 2019.

In 13 starts with the Royals, Montgomery was 2-7 with a 4.64 ERA. He is expected to be a part of the Royals' rotation in 2020.