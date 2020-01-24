Radio veteran Rice joins Rockies' booth

DENVER -- Mike Rice, sports director for radio stations KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM, will serve as one of the play-by-play announcers on the KOA Rockies Radio Network, the station announced Friday. Rice, who has been covering Colorado sports in a number of capacities since 1991 and has served

DENVER -- Mike Rice, sports director for radio stations KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM, will serve as one of the play-by-play announcers on the KOA Rockies Radio Network, the station announced Friday.

Rice, who has been covering Colorado sports in a number of capacities since 1991 and has served in various roles at KOA since 2002, will join Jack Corrigan, who is entering his 18th season of play-by-play on Rockies games. Rice, who will continue to host “Rockies All Access” on the station on Saturday mornings, will replace Jerry Schemmel, whose job was eliminated in a series of layoffs nationwide last week by iHeartMedia.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Rockies broadcast team,” said Rice. “I have covered and followed the team since coming to KOA, and to now be involved in this capacity is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

KOA has served as radio rights holder and flagship station from the team’s beginnings in 1993. Games are heard on more than 40 stations through Colorado and the western United States on the KOA Rockies Radio Network.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Rice to the Colorado Rockies’ broadcast booth,” said Brenda Egger, region president for iHeartMedia. “Mike’s skills, passion and knowledge of the game are sure to resonate with Rockies fans.”

Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.