Trout's first homer an absolute crush job

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Angels superstar Mike Trout absolutely crushed his first homer of the spring on Friday, smacking a three-run homer off Royals right-hander Jorge López in the third inning that carried over the berm area in left field at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Trout, the reigning AL Most Valuable Player, hadn’t homered in his first 16 plate appearances in Cactus League play, but hammered a no-doubter off Lopez on a low fastball to give the Angels the lead in an eventual 4-4 tie.

Trout went 1-for-3 and is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a walk and two hit by pitches in seven games this spring.

Trout, a three-time AL MVP and eight-time All-Star, usually gets roughly 50 plate appearances each spring. Trout is a career .352 hitter (156-for-443) with 26 homers, 30 doubles and 99 RBIs in 175 Spring Training games.

Buttrey to debut Wednesday

Reliever Ty Buttrey is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Saturday and is set to make his Cactus League debut on Wednesday against the A’s. Buttrey, who has been out with an intercostal strain, threw his latest bullpen at full intensity on Wednesday without any issues.

“Everything feels 100 percent,” Buttrey said. “I threw my bullpen the other day and had no restrictions on my fastball. Threw my changeup and slider. Everything felt really good and the ball was coming out of my hand good.”

Buttrey, who will be the club’s top setup reliever to closer Hansel Robles, said he has plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day on March 26 in Houston. Buttrey said he felt ready for the season after roughly five Spring Training innings last year, and the key will be pitching in back-to-back games and having at least one multi-inning stint before the end of spring. He could also pitch in Minor League games during the spring as well.

“I’ll 100 percent [be ready],” Buttrey said. “I was ready early last year so I’m right on track this year.”

Buttrey, 26, posted a 3.98 ERA with 84 strikeouts, 23 walks and eight homers allowed in 72 1/3 innings last year. He had a 2.57 ERA entering the All-Star break but posted a 5.93 ERA in the second half. Buttrey, though, has elite stuff with a fastball that averaged 97.1 mph last year, and the club has high hopes for him this season.

La Stella, Hermosillo making progress

Infielder Tommy La Stella (back stiffness) and outfielder Michael Hermosillo (right hip pain) were held out of split-squad action against the Royals on Friday after being late scratches on Wednesday. But neither injury is considered serious, manager Joe Maddon said.

"[La Stella] is fine," Maddon said. "It’s just the back, he’s a little bit tight. He’s been through that before with the Cubbies. Same thing. Tommy knows himself pretty well. He’s pretty self-aware. And [Hermosillo], I haven’t heard anything awful. I don’t think he’s far off. I didn’t get anything highly negative about that today.”

Angels tidbits

There was some confusion on who was supposed to pitch where for split-squad action against the Royals on Friday, as the game notes had Julio Teheran at home and Jose Suarez set to start in Surprise. But Teheran was pushed back to start Saturday and Suarez started at home against Kansas City. Left-hander Dillon Peters started at Surprise Stadium, with Maddon making the trip. Suarez gave up one run over three innings with four strikeouts, while Peters threw three scoreless frames.

First baseman Jared Walsh homered in the game in Surprise, while top prospect Jo Adell added a double. Adell, the club's No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is hitting .316 (6-for-19) this spring.