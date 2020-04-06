A year ago today: Trout's fourth homer is his sixth slam

To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 6, 2019:

It took him seven games, but when Mike Trout hit his first home run of the 2019 season, it opened the floodgates. On April 6, Trout launched his fourth home run of the year -- and fourth in three games -- a 458-foot grand slam in the fourth inning against the Rangers at Angel Stadium. It was Trout's sixth career grand slam, and helped Los Angeles beat Texas, 5-1. Trout would homer again the next day en route to a career-best 45 home runs in 134 games, as well as a third American League MVP Award for his already crowded trophy shelf.

The best of the rest:

Carrasco fans 12: Carlos Carrasco didn't know how harrowing the road ahead would be in 2019, being diagnosed with leukemia within months before returning to the mound in September as an inspiration to so many around the baseball world and beyond. But before all of that, he struck out 12 Blue Jays in just five innings on April 6, helping the Indians to a 7-2 victory. He gave up two runs on six hits and walked one, coming out of the game with a pitch count of 90 at the end of five frames.

Carrasco missed three months in the middle of the season while undergoing treatment, but returned to pitch out of the bullpen on Sept. 1. He made 11 relief appearances during the month before winning the MLB Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Price gets first RBI: It took him 52 plate appearances over 11 years, but David Price finally got his first career RBI with a single to right field against D-backs right-hander Luke Weaver, driving in Rafael Devers in the second inning of Boston's 5-4 walk-off loss to Arizona. Price is a career .080 hitter (4-for-50) with four singles.

Cubs score seven in eighth: It was a wild one in Milwaukee, where the Cubs saw their 7-2 lead in the fifth inning dwindle to 7-5 by the seventh. But in the eighth, Chicago put it out of reach with seven runs en route to a 14-8 victory over the Brewers. Twelve batters came to the plate, including Jason Heyward, who hit his second homer of the contest to open the frame and later walked in the same inning. Not to be lost in the midst of all the late offense, Cole Hamels tossed six strong innings, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out five.