Mike Trout, master of the social distancing selfie
Making a fan’s day while practicing social distancing? Mike Trout truly can do it all. Sure, it might make an impromptu selfie at the grocery store a bit more difficult, but the best player in baseball always finds a way ... in this case, by standing a few feet apart:
gonna tell my kids this was a social distance selfie. Hahaaaa. Tried to look cute in this pic, but alas, this is the face of a girl who literally RAN to the grocery store. YOU GUYS. I’ve never done that in my life. And the day that I do......... 🤦🏼♀️😂 so yeah, go ahead and enjoy this pic of me — cheesing like a slice of straight up cheddar — and my fave ball player ⚾️ thanks @miketrout 😎 On a different note... I intentionally avoided the snack aisles because I didn’t need any more quarantine snacks... but like👀... I guess the good Lord keeps the best snacks in the produce department now. (kory I promise I love you more than anything) (but also you’re gonna have to sit this inning out I’m so sorry)
The best part? He got back to her on Instagram:
Remember: Keep your distance, and keep washing your hands. Mike Trout says so.