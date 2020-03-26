Mike Trout, master of the social distancing selfie

Making a fan’s day while practicing social distancing? Mike Trout truly can do it all. Sure, it might make an impromptu selfie at the grocery store a bit more difficult, but the best player in baseball always finds a way ... in this case, by standing a few feet apart:

The best part? He got back to her on Instagram:

Remember: Keep your distance, and keep washing your hands. Mike Trout says so.