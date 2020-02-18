Cards' Mikolas sidelined by sore forearm

JUPITER, Fla. -- Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas had a second platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday morning to treat his ongoing right forearm soreness. As a result, his season will be delayed by at least a month. Mikolas received the injection in his right forearm to help heal the flexor tendons, which

JUPITER, Fla. -- Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas had a second platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday morning to treat his ongoing right forearm soreness. As a result, his season will be delayed by at least a month.

Mikolas received the injection in his right forearm to help heal the flexor tendons, which connect the muscles of the forearm to the bones in the fingers and thumb. The 31-year-old starter has been prescribed rest for the next 3-4 weeks and will be able to participate in non-throwing drills before being evaluated in mid-March. If all is healed by then, Mikolas could begin a throwing program and go to Minor League camp to ramp up his pitching.

"Just realized it was necessary and gives us a better chance to get him off to a healthy start, get what he’s dealing with behind him,” manager Mike Shildt said. “So that’s where we are.”

This was Mikolas’ second PRP injection to help the discomfort he felt throughout last season. He received the first injection at the start of the offseason, but he felt a return of the discomfort during his first bullpen session Thursday after he threw with greater intensity than he had in the winter.

Another MRI was taken over the weekend to make sure the discomfort didn’t indicate a weakness in his elbow or elsewhere in his arm. The Cardinals were encouraged that the imaging confirmed that there was no ligament damage because a ligament injury could require Tommy John surgery and a longer recovery.

Now the Cardinals and Mikolas are hoping that the second injection in the same area will return better results.

“The baseline that we’ve taken is it’s no worse, it’s no better, it’s the same area,” Shildt said. “So we’re treating it.”

Mikolas is in the first year of a four-year, $68 million extension he signed last year. He was the Cardinals’ Opening Day starter last season.

“Disappointed, but he wants to get it behind him, move forward,” Shildt said about Mikolas’ injury. “But one thing I appreciate about Miles, he’s really done a nice job of staying engaged with camp, working and paying attention to all the different things we’re doing. And he’s still doing things with his lower half and some baseball activity, so keeping him engaged as much as possible so when he comes back, it’s just about getting his arm ready.”

The Cardinals have the starting pitching depth to open the season with a five-man rotation. Carlos Martínez and Kwang-Hyun Kim were already vying for the one open spot in the rotation, so it’s possible now that both will start. John Gant, Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera, Daniel Ponce de Leon and Austin Gomber are all on starter’s schedules this spring and are expected to compete for the spot as well.